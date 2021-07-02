South Carolina fugitive arrested in Talladega

A Talladega man was arrested as a fugitive from justice Tuesday afternoon by Talladega Police.
Justin Tyler Mosley, 29, was wanted in York County, S.C., according to Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson. Talladega County Metro Jail records indicate that Mosley was still behind bars Thursday evening.
Trent Faris, public information officer for the York County Sheriff’s Office, said that Mosley was wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor stemming from an incident in October 2020. It appears that Mosley was actually arrested on that charge, but failed to appear in court in May of this year. It was not immediately clear how long Mosley had been in Talladega County, but he did give local addresses to the jail and to the court when he appeared on the fugitive from justice charges.
The victim in the South Carolina case was a 14- or 15-year-old girl. Because of the victim’s age, Faris said he could not discuss the alleged crime in any greater detail.
Under South Carolina law, criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16 carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison upon conviction.
It was not immediately clear Thursday if Mosley had waived extradition or not.