Sorority chapter celebrates founding

The Epsilon Upsilon Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. celebrated its 103rd founders day Jan. 21 on the campus of Talladega College.

Phi Beta Sigma and Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee was the guest speaker.

