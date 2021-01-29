Something to prove: Sylacauga defeats Childersburg

Sylacauga’s leading scorer Destinee Ealy left the game with a finger injury with 3:14 remaining in the game at Childersburg on Friday night. The Tigers tied things up moments later, and it quickly became clear Ealy wouldn’t be able to return.
Someone else would have to step up, but who? Sylacauga junior Dee Smith answered that question when she knocked down two free throws and a shot from the floor before finishing the 30-second sequence with a 3-point shot with 1:45 left in the game.
“She’s been there before,” Sylacauga coach Destiny Frazier said. “She’s been to regionals, and for her to hit those big shots, and when she went to the free-throw line at the end of the game, I knew it was over.”
Smith finished the game with 13 total points and was responsible for seven of the nine points scored by Sylacauga in the final 3:14 of Friday night’s 48-46 victory over Childersburg (15-11).
“I’m extremely proud of my girls right now, and our best player got hurt at the end, and they were able to hold it for her,” Frazier said. “That shows me how much grit my girls got. I’m excited.”
Despite Smith’s surge, the Aggies (7-11) couldn’t relax until the final buzzer sounded.
Childersburg eighth-grader Rikya Spell drilled a shot from beyond the arc with 1:15 left in the game to sap the momentum away from the visiting team.
Spell was unable to knock down her free-throw attempts taken with just over 30 seconds left, but senior Lakenya Swain grabbed the ball (her 16th total rebound in the game) and scored the game’s final points.
The Tigers actually had one more chance to tie the game after forcing a Sylacauga turnover with 15.6 seconds left, but the shot missed and went out of bounds with 3.8 seconds left in the final period.
“For her to battle inside like that and have 35 rebounds in two games against Sylacauga (this season) and have 13 points tonight, she played really well,” Childersburg coach Gavin King said of Swain. “She’s our only senior, and I hate that she couldn’t finish her high school career undefeated against Sylacauga.”
Three to know:
- Despite her early departure, Ealy still finished as the second-highest scorer on the team with 12 points.
Frazier said she hopes Ealy’s finger injury is just a dislocation that can heal up over time. Regardless of the severity of the injury, expect Ealy to miss the rest of the regular season so that she might recover in time for the area tournament beginning the week of Feb. 8.
- Childersburg sophomore Jada Swain finished with a game-high 18 points. She scored 12 of her points in the second half.
- Childersburg only converted four of their 36 3-point shots on Friday night. King said the Tigers knocked down eight such shots the night before against Briarwood Christian.
Who said:
Frazier on how much her team has progressed since getting beaten 55-33 by Childersburg on Nov. 20:
“It’s a different team, and the girls have bought into my system, and the thing is there’s more room for improvement. And the thing is, since there is more room for improvement, I want you to put team’s better be afraid of us.”
King on his team’s ability to rack up offensive rebounds:
“We put up a ton of shots tonight. We got second chances, third chances, we got open looks, and when you can’t shoot, you can’t score, and when you can’t score, you can’t win. To even be in the position to have the ball down two with 20 seconds remaining was really pretty amazing with how bad we shot.”
Up Next:
Childersburg will travel to Shelby County on Monday.
Sylacauga will also hit the road Monday to face off with Gadsden City.