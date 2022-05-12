Something to Prove: Pell City rips through consolation bracket to secure State Tournament spot

ALBERTVILLE — Pell City’s start at the Class 6A Eastern Regional couldn’t have been much worse as the Panthers dropped the opening game 2-1 to Chelsea after at least 10 Panthers ended up stranded on base.
That rocky start only made the end that much sweeter when Pell City punched its ticket to the state playoffs next week with a 6-2 victory over Fort Payne on Wednesday night.
“Our mission was to come out here with our bats on fire, getting our hits together,” Pell City coach Brittany Gillison said. “And show that we have fight in us and that we’re going to fight for all three games and show everybody that we belong at state.”
That change was on full display when Pell City defeated Chelsea 15-5 in six innings to set up the showdown with Fort Payne. The Panthers’ victory in the rematch was even more impressive considering Pell City trailed Chelsea 5-3 headed into the fifth inning.
Chelsea recorded two outs right away, but then the Panthers rallied to send eight consecutive batters to first thanks to one triple, one double, one walk, one dropped third strike and four singles. This run gave Pell City a 9-5 lead headed into the sixth, where the Panthers took care of business to earn the run-rule victory.
“Oh definitely the momentum from the Chelsea game definitely helped. … I mean that momentum is just huge going into any game, much less this game that is taking you to state,” Gillison said.
Pell City junior Leah Swafford ensured that momentum continued when she hit a triple to drive in three Panthers in the opening inning against Fort Payne. As it had in the game before, the crucial triple came after two Panthers were already called out.
“I think it was big, it started a lot of momentum, and then everyone else just came up behind me and picked me up, and we went on through the whole game,” Swafford said.
Swafford said she struggled throughout the Eastern Regional, but that wasn’t the case in the finale. She finished the game with two hits, both triples, and a game-high five RBIs.
What to know
— Pell City scored one additional run in the third, fourth and fifth innings against Fort Payne who followed up its one run in the first inning with a second score in the fifth.
— Panthers pitcher Katlyan Dulaney started off on shaky ground, giving up five hits while only striking out one of the 10 Fort Payne batters she faced in the first two innings. Then she settled down, giving up only five more hits while striking out five of the final 20 batters she faced in the ensuing five innings.
— Pell City’s success against Fort Payne pitcher Ashtrid Kramer is significant. At one point this season, the senior struck out 295 batters in 250.67 innings of work. Against Pell City, Kramer gave up eight hits while striking out only four of the 23 batters she faced after taking over late in the first inning.
— Freshman Nyla Treptau hit a triple to drive Pell City’s first two runs in the fifth inning against Chelsea. She then had the presence of mind to successfully steal home on a wild pitch to give Pell City the lead.
Who said
— Gillison on Dulaney’s performance against Fort Payne after pitching two games earlier on Wednesday: “She got stronger. We literally said that in the dugout that she caught her second wind in this last game, and she got stronger as the game went on.”
— Dulaney on if this trip to state will mean more than it did when she went as a freshman: “Yes, it does. Everything means more as a senior. Every win, every at-bat, everything. Because you never know when your last everything will be. So don’t take it for granted.”
— Dulaney on fighting through four games in the consolation bracket to earn the trip to state: “It is tough. Your mentality has to be there. You go one play at a time. I mean, I’m not going to dwell on that loss, but I’m going to try my hardest to get that next win.”
Next up
— Pell City will return to the field in the Class 6A state playoffs at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday in Oxford.