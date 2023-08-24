 Skip to main content
Something new: Barbecue festival scheduled for Lincoln's Landing Saturday

A cook-off that brings in professional judges to evaluate local barbecue recipes is just one element of what’s being billed as the inaugural “Smoke on the Water” BBQ Fest at Lincoln’s Landing.

It all starts happening at 9 a.m. this Saturday at Lincoln’s massive city park bordered by the waters of Logan Martin Lake, with access for fishing and taking a dip.