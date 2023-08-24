Something new: Barbecue festival scheduled for Lincoln's Landing Saturday

A cook-off that brings in professional judges to evaluate local barbecue recipes is just one element of what’s being billed as the inaugural “Smoke on the Water” BBQ Fest at Lincoln’s Landing.
It all starts happening at 9 a.m. this Saturday at Lincoln’s massive city park bordered by the waters of Logan Martin Lake, with access for fishing and taking a dip.
The Smoke on the Water BBQ Fest will also boast a Kids’ Zone, a car and motorcycle show, corn hole tournaments and live music. The bona fide cook-off will be judged by professional members of the Kansas City Barbecue Society.
The occasion is part of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department’s efforts to continue to reach out to the public, and Park and Recreation director Collin Aiken said the idea for such an event started brewing early last fall.
“We started working on it in February this year,” he said. “The idea really came from a local resident, Jeremy Powell, to have a barbecue festival, and between him, the city of Lincoln, and our sponsors who stepped in, we were all able to make this happen.”
Time is close to running out, but there’s still a chance to enter the official onsite cooking BBQ event, if you contact the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department by Friday at noon.
“Through a generous sponsor we have the award money covered,” Aiken said.
For Ribs and Chicken, the Grand Champion will take home $500; and the Reserve Grand Champion, $350.
In the Chicken portion of the event, first prize is $300; second is $250; third is $200; fourth, $150; and fifth, $100.
In the Ribs competition, first prize is $300; second, $250; third is $200; fourth, $150; and fifth, $100.
Aiken said as of Wednesday, there were 20 entries in the barbecue event.
There will also be a People’s Choice Butts event with the public giving their take on the finished products, with first prize, $125; second, $100; and third, $75.
The public can purchase tickets to join in the Peoples’ Choice event.
Those who want to get in on the car and bike show can become part of the show upon arrival and register on site for $10. Proceeds from the event will be applied toward scholarships for youth for the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department. The show begins at 9 a.m.
Food vendors on hand will serve barbecue, hot dogs and hamburgers, seafood offerings and tacos — along with a selection of great “sweets and treats,” Aiken said.
The corn hole tournament begins at 10 a.m. with registration with two people per team. The tournaments begin at 11 a.m. and the event is for ages 13 and up.
There is no alcohol allowed on the site for the day, and some seating will be available for musical performances. Lincoln’s Landing is located at 140 Travis Dr., just off U.S. 78.