TALLADEGA -- The candidates for mayor, council and school board in Talladega have all filed their qualifications and passed the deadline to file at least some of their campaign finance disclosure paperwork with the Talladega County Probate Office.
By state law, all candidates for municipal office must file an appointment of principal campaign committee form with the Probate Office within five days of qualifying. A candidate must also file regular financial reports once the campaign takes in and/or spends more than $1,000.
The majority of the candidates simply name themselves as the sole member of their own campaign committee, and those that designated someone else seem to have chosen a close family member.
Mayor candidates Vann Caldwell and Paul Ledbetter and Council Ward 2 candidate Duryea Truss do not appear to have filed the necessary finance committee papers with the Probate Office. Ledbetter filed daily and monthly campaign finance forms that show no contributions and no expenditures as of July 8, when the reports were filed.
The Probate Office still has financial paperwork on file from Caldwell’s successful run for the office of constable, but no election documents appear to have been filed under his name in connection with the current municipal election. The last election document under his name was filed in February of 2018.
A search of probate records did not turn up any documentation under Truss’s name.
Several candidates filed waivers indicating they had not yet reached the $1,000 threshold requiring a report, and a few filed reports showing contributions and expenditures well under the limit.
As of Thursday afternoon, only one candidate had exceeded the $1,000 threshold: Sandra Beavers, candidate for the open City Board of Education seat in Ward 1.
Beavers, according to her paperwork, has raised $1,001.13 as of July 11, coming from 11 different contributors. Five of those contributors are from Talladega, one is from Lincoln and five apparently live in New Orleans.
The New Orleans donations total $463.24. The first came from the same address and are listed as checks for $200 each, although the checks are listed on the form as “in kind” contributions. The other New Orleans checks are for $25, $19.13 and $19.11. The Lincoln donation is also $19.13.
Déjà vu
Failure to file a financial committee report came up as an issue during the 2011 election cycle in Talladega, when three candidates for three different offices failed to file required documents in a timely fashion. At that time, all three candidates were heading into runoffs, even though they could technically not be certified if they won. The issue turned out to be moot when all three candidates lost.
In the 1990s, Larry Barton was certified as mayor despite not filing the necessary papers. At that time, the legislation requiring the filings included city officials but did not list any consequences for city officials who violated those requirements. That loophole has since been closed.