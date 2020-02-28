Some of Pell City’s newest residents not happy to be part of municipality

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council during its regular meeting Monday heard concerns from some of the city’s newest residents.
During the meeting, the council held several public hearings involving the zoning of property along Hazelwood Drive. These properties were annexed into the municipality by an Alabama legislative act in 2019.
Although the hearings were about zoning, many of the property owners who spoke had more general concerns about being annexed into the city.
Johnny Cash, who lives on Hazelwood Drive, said he attended the meeting to learn, if nothing else. Cash said he had not been aware of the annexation until after it took place.
Cash said while he was aware the annexation was announced in local papers of record, he had not seen it. Cash said even if he had, he would not have supported the measure.
“If I wanted to live in Pell City, I would have moved to Pell City,” he said.
Cash also indicated he would file the paperwork necessary to deannex from the municipality.
Any deannexation measure would require approval from the council. It would then be sent to the county Probate Office, where the judge would also need to approve the measure. It would then have to be voted on in a municipal election that takes place no more than 30 days after the election is called.
Cash was not the only resident dissatisfied with the change.
Buford and Masha O’Neal also addressed the council. The O’Neals asked the council why they were not properly notified of their property’s annexation.
Councilman Jud Alverson addressed those concerns, saying the city had simply followed the required state guidelines.
“We gave public notice in accordance with the law,” Alverson said. “How archaic that is, we can debate that separately, but it was done in accordance with the law.”
City Manager Brian Muenger explained the deal that led to the annexation came from an agreement St. Clair County and Pell City entered into in 2012. This deal called for the creation of a new road, which Muenger calls the “New Hazelwood Drive Project” that would make Hazelwood Drive a more direct connection between U.S. 231 and Veterans Parkway.
Under this agreement, Pell City would be required to maintain the road. Muenger said having no zoning power near that road would make no sense.
“Taking a road and having no zoning control on it is completely antithetical to any reasonable planning principles,” Muenger said.
Marsha O’Neal was also worried about who she would now owe for water and firefighting services. Muenger said O’Neal’s water service would not change, but her fire service would switch to the city, and she would not be obligated to pay any volunteer firefighter fees.
The council passed all zoning items on the agenda Monday. Several of the residents in attendance said they would be filing for deannexation.
Despite this, Muenger said most of the homeowners he dealt with during the annexation process were satisfied. He said he hopes, in the end, all residents will be satisfied after the new road is built.
“I think once that road is established, these residents will be very pleased to see the volume of their traffic return to a residential level,” he said. “That is the purpose of the project, to establish a new road to the hospital.”