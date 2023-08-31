Social media brings about rapid ID of suspect

Sylacauga police may have set a new record for closing a burglary investigation, thanks to social media.
Keenan DeMarcus Daniel, 25, was identified as a suspect in an Aug. 15 burglary on North Norton Avenue in less than four minutes, according to Chief Kelley Johnson.
Officers responded to a call from a homeowner on the 900 block of North Norton Aug. 15. The resident said she had just come home from work and found that someone had forced their way into her home and taken some valuables. Johnson did not specify how entry was made or give a list of the items allegedly stolen.
Images from the break-in were caught on a surveillance camera, and were almost immediately posted on social media by both the victim and Sylacauga police.
“The suspect was identified within four minutes, an SPD record,” Johnson said.
A week later, Daniel was arrested in Childersburg on a charge of burglary in the third degree. Bond was set at $7,500 by a magistrate.
The release did not make clear if any of the stolen property had been recovered.
Burglary in the third degree is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.