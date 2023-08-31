 Skip to main content
Social media brings about rapid ID of suspect

Sylacauga police may have set a new record for closing a burglary investigation, thanks to social media.

Keenan DeMarcus Daniel, 25, was identified as a suspect in an Aug. 15 burglary on North Norton Avenue in less than four minutes, according to Chief Kelley Johnson.