Slow week for Talladega firefighters includes 3 calls due to storm damage

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department had a relatively slow week last week, with a total of 10 calls, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
The first three calls of the week were all due to storm damage.
The first was to a downed power line on Nimitz Avenue on July 30. The second was to a tree that broke a utility pole and damaged communications lines at Cedar and Chaffee streets July 31, and the third involved a tree that had fallen across power lines on Mountain View Road on Aug. 1.
The only call shown for Aug. 2 was to a one-vehicle accident at Alabama 77 and Alabama 34 that apparently did not result in any injuries because there was no one at the scene when police and firefighters arrived.
There were two calls Monday, starting with an unauthorized burn on Monroe Street, in the cane patch near the county school bus lot. The fire was put out, and the person doing the burning was warned state and local burn bans were still in effect.
The other call was to an alarm at a house on Waites Road that had been set off by burnt food.
There were three calls Tuesday, starting with a motorcycle fire on Berney Station Road, followed by a call to assist the East Providence Volunteer Fire Department that was canceled en route and a two-vehicle accident on Bankhead Boulevard and Broadway Avenue that sent three people to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center. Two were transported by NorthStar Ambulance, and the third was taken by private vehicle, Warwick said.
The only call Wednesday was to a two-vehicle accident on Jackson Trace Road at the 275 Bypass that sent one person to the emergency room via ambulance.
There were no calls on the run summary for Thursday.