TALLADEGA -- The 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, deadline has come and gone, and the slate of candidates for municipal offices in Talladega is now set.
On Aug. 27, Talladega residents will head to the polls to elect a mayor, five City Council members and five members of the Board of Education.
In the event that no candidate in a race gets more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff between the top two candidates will be Oct. 8. Winners will be sworn in Nov. 4, with all elected officials serving four-year terms.
Within five days of qualifying, each candidate must also appoint a principal campaign committee (even if it is themselves) and file the relevant financial disclosures with the Talladega County Probate Office.
In an email to city officials and other interested parties, Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said, “The only thing now that will prevent someone from being on the ballot will be if the Ethics Commission lets us know that they didn’t file a Statement of Economic Interest. We should have that information by the end of the week.
“Joanna (Medlin, the acting city clerk) did an excellent job on handling this first step in the municipal election of 2019.”
Incumbent school board members Mary McGhee and Chuck Roberts, representing Wards 2 and 4, respectively, are unopposed. Every other seat up for election this year is contested. Incumbent City Councilmen Jarvis Elston and Gerald Cooper are not seeking re-election to the seats for Ward 2 and Ward 5, respectively.
Incumbent Board of Education member for Ward 1 Shirley Simmons-Sims qualified to run for re-election Monday but then withdrew her candidacy Tuesday, so there will not be an incumbent in that race, either.
The Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce and The Daily Home will be hosting a candidate forum Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. at The Ritz Theatre. Questions for the candidates can be submitted to news@dailyhome.com.
A ward map is available at City Hall or on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.
The candidates in the contested races:
For Ward 1, City Council, the candidates are incumbent Dr. Horace Patterson, Rodger Gunter and Dudley Gail Montgomery.
The candidates for Ward 2, City Council, are Vickey Robinson Hall, John Kidd and Duryea (Dewey) Truss.
In Ward 3, the council candidates are incumbent David Street, Tom Lutchendorf and Joseph K. Power Jr.
The council Ward 4 candidates are incumbent Ricky Simpson, Amy M. Calhoun-Bishop and Betty Spratlin.
In Ward 5, the candidates are former Councilman Joseph C. Ballow Sr., former Councilman Travis Ford, Curtis Holman, the Rev. Hugh Morris and Howard “Trae” Williams III.
For city school board Ward 1, Sandra Beavers and Dixie Bonner are running to replace Simmons-Sims.
In Ward 3, incumbent Jake Montgomery is being challenged by Angela D Estelle.
For the Ward 5 seat, incumbent James Braswell is facing Susan Slaughter Gaskin.
Although the mayor of Talladega is primarily a ceremonial and symbolic office, that race will be the most crowded this cycle, with six candidates total
This year’s mayoral candidates include incumbent Jerry Cooper, Vann Caldwell, Katie Campbell, Paul Ledbetter, Timothy Ragland and Jennifer White.