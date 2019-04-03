SYLACAUGA – Southern Fried Rides LLC and COGS (Cyclists of Greater Sylacauga) are hosting the eighth annual Skyway Epic Mountain Bike Race at the Lake Howard (Sylaward) trail system April 6 and 7.
Unlike typical races on a closed loop, the Skyway Epic is a “back-country endurance” event that will send riders from the Sylaward trail system all the way to Piedmont via forest service roads and the scenic “Skyward Motorway.”
The riders reaching Piedmont will be competing in the 200-plus mile category that spans two to three days and requires riders to be self-sufficient with nutrition and mechanical supplies. Some riders will opt to ride straight through, which takes an estimated 25 hours, while some will go the “bike-pack” route and stop and set up camp on day one and finish on day two or three.
The 200-plus mile category was added in 2017. With a mix of single-track trails, smooth forest service roads, rough “jeep” roads, asphalt pavement and more than 20,000 feet of climbing, this is a race of endurance and determination.
There are two other categories for participants to challenge themselves – 60 miles and 100 miles, which will be covered on the first day. The 60- and 100-mile options are “supported,” meaning racers will be supplied with up to five Aid Stations stocked with food, water and supplies.
The Skyway Epic has a history of drawing as many racers from out of state as it does from Alabama.
The Talladega National Forest is one of the most diverse outdoor destinations in the South, drawing riders from across the nation. Most competitors do not expect the elevations that the Skyway has to offer, and many riders have commented on being in awe of the majestic views offered on top of the Skyway.
The race starts and finishes at Lake Howard’s Sylaward trailhead and brings visitors in during the beautiful spring season.
This year, it will coincide with the city’s annual Marble Festival, so that guests from both events will be able to discover all that Sylacauga has to offer.
For more information, visit www.southernfriedrides.com.
For information regarding Lake Howard and the Sylaward Trail, visit www.sylacaugaparksandrecreation.com or friend Lake Howard and Sylaward Trail on Facebook.
You many also contact Lake Howard onsite Manager Billy Beane at 256-404-5166.