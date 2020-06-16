Skylar Mansfield named next Winterboro head football coach

The Talladega County Board of Education on Monday hired Skylar Mansfield as Winterboro High School’s new head football coach.
Mansfield spent the past 14 years as an assistant coach at Lincoln.
“It is time to hit the ground running,” Mansfield said. “It is a lot of stuff that needs to get done before we get to the actual playing field. We are going to have it make it a comfortable environment first.”
Mansfield replaces Alan Beckett, who resigned as the Bulldogs head coach June 5.
Beckett led Winterboro to a 34-38 record in seven seasons at the helm. In 2018, Beckett led the Bulldogs to a 7-4 record and a trip to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. Last season, Winterboro went 6-3 and missed the playoffs.
“I want to build the tradition back,” Mansfield said. “I want to create more pride in the building.
“Football is the biggest sport on campus, and if you win in football, you will change the culture of the school. I am coming to try to get these kids to work hard and realize how to go about a football program the right way as far as the little things, like developing a sense of discipline, working hard and not expecting anything to be given to them.”
Winterboro Principal Grayson Lawerence said there were 15 applicants for the position.
The hiring happened fairly quickly as the job was posted June 5, and Mansfield was offered the position June 12.
Lawerence lauded the experience and wealth of knowledge Mansfield is bringing to Winterboro.
“We are super excited to have Skylar on board at Winterboro,” Lawerence said. “I think with his experience at Lincoln High School, he is going to bring new challenges, opportunities for our team and school.
“He has a lot of great ideas already. He is already getting to work with the boys and the coaches that we already have.”
Mansfield was Lincoln’s defensive coordinator this past season. Lincoln’s fast and physical defense played a major role in the Golden Bears winning the Class 4A, Area 4 title for the second season in a row.
Mansfield hopes the same moving and contact style he used at Lincoln will translate at Winterboro.
“We are going to put every athlete that we have on the field,” Mansfield said. “We are going to train these kids up to where they are super competitive. We are going to stay on them about being in the classroom and help them try to reach the next level.
“I know since people think that Winterboro is a small school that those kids will struggle at the next level, but I plan on putting people around these kids that are going to push them to the limit.”
During his tenure at Lincoln, Mansfield worked for six head coaches in 14 years. Mansfield said he paid attention to how everyone did the job when they came in.
“I have a notebook with stuff in it because I don't throw anything away,” he said. “I see some things that I would implement going into this program as well as some stuff that I won't do.”
Mansfield said he is grateful for the relationships he built during his 14 years at Lincoln. Mansfield served as the head wrestling and track and field coach for the Golden Bears.
One of the things he will miss about being at Lincoln is the people in the community.
“I can tell you one thing about Lincoln,” he said. “Lincoln has been my family away from home. Everybody in Lincoln has been so supportive, and they did the necessary things to make sure that I was able to do my job.
“The entire Lincoln community took us in when we got there … Lincoln gave me an opportunity to take care of my family. The people in the community, I can't say enough about them. They have been nothing but good to us.”