Sixth inmate at St. Clair state prison dies after testing positive for COVID; 3 new cases confirmed (copy)

SPRINGVILLE -- The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced a sixth inmate has died at the St. Clair County Correctional Facility after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.
James Cowan, a 74-year-old inmate who was serving a 25-year sentence for murder in Montgomery County at the state prison in Springville, died Aug. 1.
Cowan was housed in St. Clair’s infirmary before being transferred to a local hospital for additional care related to multiple severe underlying medical conditions. He was tested for COVID-19 upon admission to the hospital July 24 and returned a positive test result July 26. He remained under the care of the local hospital until his death.
The ADOC confirmed eight additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 31:
Bullock Correctional Facility – one inmate;
Draper Quarantine Intake Facility – two inmates;
Elmore Correctional Facility – one inmate;
St. Clair – three inmates; and
Staton Correctional Facility – one inmate.
Officials said newly identified positive cases include inmates who are symptomatic and inmates who are asymptomatic.
The release says all existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted state medical director are being maintained at each facility where newly identified positive inmates are housed.
It also says 215 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the inmate population, 58 of which remain active.
The ADOC also said it was informed via self-reporting that six staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19 as of noon Aug. 3:
Birmingham Community Based Facility/Community Work Center – one staff member;
Donaldson Correctional Facility – one staff member;
Holman Correctional Facility – one staff member;
Kilby Correctional Facility – one staff member;
Limestone Correctional Facility – one staff member; and
Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women – one staff member.
These individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their health care provider.
The ADOC said its Office of Health Services has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their health care providers and self-quarantine as advised.
ADOC said 132 COVID-19 cases among its staff and contracted staff remain active. One hundred seventy-five staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.