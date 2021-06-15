Six shootings leave behind minor injuries, property damage and warm fries

At least 10 shots were fired at Pineview Landing Apartments Monday at about 10:15 p.m. Two apartments, occupied by six people in total, were hit, but no one was injured.
Four .40 caliber shell casings were recovered on Broadway Avenue, and six more were found in the parking lot of the apartment complex between a Talladega Police car, which was not involved, and a Mercury Marquis. Neither vehicle was damaged, but Talladega Lt. Jimmy Thompson said investigators believe the Marquis was occupied at the time of the shooting.
When police arrived, the vehicle was parked with the windows down and a box of fries from Arby’s on the floorboard. The fries were still warm, Thompson said.
This is just one of half a dozen shooting incidents the Talladega Police are investigating that have been reported since the weekend, including two that resulted in minor injuries.
The first incident was reported Friday afternoon, but the victim said she believes it actually happened over Memorial Day weekend at the victim’s home on Elizabeth Avenue. She said she heard gunshots sometime between May 28 and 31 and got down on the floor of her home but did not go to check her vehicle until much later. When she did, she found a single bullet hole in the driver’s side front quarter panel of a green 2013 Ford Explorer. According to Detective Lisa Garrett, there are no witnesses or suspects, and there were no reports of shots in the area over the holiday weekend.
The second incident, and the first involving an injury, was Friday night. According to Thompson, the victim, a 34-year-old male from Ashland, was going to Childersburg with two other males when he got into an argument with them and was put out of the vehicle on DeSoto Caverns Parkway. The victim called his sister in Talladega, who came to pick him up with a female friend. The chain of events following that was somewhat unclear. At some point, the vehicle with the victim and the vehicle that he had previously been thrown out of met on Alabama 21 South near Midway Memory Gardens. Shots were fired, striking the sister’s vehicle in the rear driver’s side window and the windshield; the victim was struck in the head by two bullet fragments and was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, where police were notified.
Thompson said the victim’s injuries were largely superficial, and he was treated and released. He did not know the full names of either of the people in the car that had shot him, Thompson said.
The next reported incident also involved a minor injury as well as a robbery. According to Garrett, the victim, a 42-year-old male, had just left a party on Wilson Street and was walking to a cousin’s house in Indian Hills Apartments. On Elm Street, the victim said a black Chevrolet Suburban pulled up behind him. A black male in his 30s wearing a dark-colored ball cap, a blue shirt and dark-colored shorts got out of the vehicle and told the victim to “give it up, give it up” while striking him on the back of the head with a handgun.
At some point, the victim said, the handgun discharged, and he was shot through the foot. Once the gun went off, the victim told investigators that three women in their late 30s or early 40s got out of the Suburban and began going through his pockets. After taking his wallet, driver’s license and credit cards, the man with the gun and the three women got back into the Suburban and drove off.
All three of the women were described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.
The victim called for a relative, who took him to the hospital. He was also treated and released.
Also Sunday, a house on Old Shocco Road was damaged by at least three gunshots resulting in holes in the side of the house. At least one bullet penetrated an exterior wall and into a back bedroom, Garrett said. This actually appeared to be the result of an accident, with two suspects, ages 21 and 22, saying that they had been shooting at turtles in a pond and had not realized there was a house nearby.
The final incident occurred at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning when police responded to another shooting call at a residence on Taylors Mill Road. The victim reported being awakened by gunshots before finding that several shots had been fired into the front of his Chrysler Town and Country van. The shooter had been in a pickup truck, but no other description was available Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave anonymous tips at the city website, www.talladega.com.