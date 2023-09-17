 Skip to main content
PRESBYTERIAN HOME FOR CHILDREN

Six cottages dedicated at Union Village

Union village -bc.jpg

Ribbon cutting for next phase Union Village the residential development partnership between AIDB and PHFC is coming up later this month.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

A host of partners and stakeholders came out Wednesday to help dedicate the next phase of Union Village, a residential development spearheaded by the Presbyterian Home for Children and the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.

The development is being built on property owned by the Presbyterian Home. It provides housing and wrap-around services to people who are blind, deaf, deafblind or multi-disabled, with the nominal rent paid by the residents helping to fund the Presbyterian Home’s service to at-risk and homeless families and young women.