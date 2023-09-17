Six cottages dedicated at Union Village

A host of partners and stakeholders came out Wednesday to help dedicate the next phase of Union Village, a residential development spearheaded by the Presbyterian Home for Children and the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
The development is being built on property owned by the Presbyterian Home. It provides housing and wrap-around services to people who are blind, deaf, deafblind or multi-disabled, with the nominal rent paid by the residents helping to fund the Presbyterian Home’s service to at-risk and homeless families and young women.
Union Village opened in 2017 with five large houses, now home to some 30 residents. Two duplexes consisting of two “tiny houses” each were added later.
The dedication ceremony this week was for six more cottages in three duplexes. Each of these was made possible by a donor who was honored at the ceremony.
The Holle Family Foundation donated more than $205,000 in 2022 and 2023, and has an entire duplex dedicated to them.
Presbyterian Women in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) awarded a grant for $50,000, and Shades Valley Presbyterian Church in Mountain Brook donated $150,000 from the sale of property to fund another cottage. The city of Talladega donated just over $100,000 in 2021 and 2022.
The Regions Foundation ($50,000), KODA Technologies ($10,000) and the Caring Foundation (undisclosed) all made donations in 2021 to help make the current project possible.
According to Presbyterian Home President Doug Marshall, the plan is to eventually build 32 more cottages.
In addition to Marshall and AIDB President Dr. Dennis Gillam, speakers included Janis Williams of Presbyterian Women of the Presbyterian Church USA; Re. Leanne Reed of Southminster Presbyterian Church; Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill; Tamara Kidd of the AIDB Regional Center; Jim Bob Rutlin, the first Union Village resident and meteorologist and TV personality Mike Royer, speaking on behalf of the Holle Foundation.
Williams said her organization had a long history with PHFC, dating back to their founding just after the Civil War.
“They always say, if you want something done right, if you want something done well, give it to Presbyterian Women,” she said.
Reed said that the Shades Valley congregation had recently merged with Southminster Presbyterian, meaning the former had a lot of property that was no longer needed. Money from the sale was “a first fruit, a gift that reflects our deep values and the values of our partners,” she said.
Hill pointed to the development as another source of pride for the city, and remembered an afternoon where he had walked blindfolded from AIDB to the Square.
“Even with a guide, it was difficult,” he said. “You have to walk in someone else’s shoes, but even when I did that, I realized I had just taken a walk, I hadn’t been blindfolded all day.” Housing with the needs of the blind and disabled in mind is a key to leveling the playing field, he said.
Royer said he had known Everett Holle long before Holle and his family established their foundation. “He loved this place,” Royer said. When the foundation board heard about the Union Village project, “it was a no-brainer,” Royer said.
Each new cottage is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and include zero-step entry, minimal thresholds, high ceilings and other features. Support services include employment opportunities, job coaching, advocacy, case management, assistive technology, transportation, meal-delivery, support groups, center-based activities, Braille production for consumers, consumer education workshops, social services, a library, video-relay phones, and a store. Residents also have access to a full-time residential manager, part time nurse practitioner and a full-time maintenance worker.