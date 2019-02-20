The initial sermon for Sis. Angela Garrett will be Sunday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. at Rushing Spring Baptist Church, where Clarence Woodward is pastor.
Updated: February 20, 2019 @ 5:42 pm
