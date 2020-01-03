Sir Walt will be featured performer for ‘A Night of Comedy” at Ritz

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega County Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will present “A Night of Comedy Featuring Sir Walt” on Saturday, Jan. 11, at The Historic Ritz Theatre.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, according to a press release.
The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7. In addition to Sir Walt, other featured performers will include Brandon Givens, DJ Chocolate and Lucky J.
According to his website, Sir Walt is a native of Birmingham who launched his comedy career in 2000. He is the only comedian from Alabama to be featured on “Comic View” on BET, where he performed during seven consecutive seasons.
After that, he was featured by P. Diddy on HBO’s “Bad Boys of Comedy,” as well as “First Amendment” on Starz (hosted by Martin Lawrence) and “Queens of Comedy” with Walter Latham.
He is also of the official M.C. of the Comedy Club StarDome and a radio personality on The Buckwild Morning Show on 85.7 Jamz.
For more information or to tickets, please contact Erika at 256-322-6607 or any member of the Talladega County Alumnae Chapter.