MUNFORD -- A Munford man was killed Friday evening, the result of a one-vehicle wreck on Alabama Highway 77 North, approximately a mile from the 275 Bypass.
William E. Dorman, of Munford, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:45 p.m., Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said.
NorthStar Ambulance and Talladega police responded to the accident.
The wreck remains under investigation by the Talladega Police Department.
Funeral arrangements for Dorman will be announced at a later time by Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary in Talladega.