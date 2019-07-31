PELL CITY -- At noon Wednesday, the Pell City Public Library will welcome award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sam Pointer, marking the halfway point for the Adult Summer Reading initiative, according to a press release.
Pointer is expected to play a mix of vocals and instrumentals, an assortment of musical favorites by native Alabama artists and songs about Alabama.
Pointer began playing music at the age of 6. Though he is best known for his finesse as a guitarist, playing acoustic, electric, slide and 12-string guitars, Pointer has also mastered the bass guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle and bouzouki, though he could probably play anything that you put in front of him.
As a vocalist, his rich baritone voice is equally at home with everything from ballad to rock.
His talent, and range and diversity of style, have afforded him opportunities to play solo as well as a part of various bands at top venues across the country.
Pointer toured nationally for many years as lead guitarist for the ground-breaking jam band New Potato Caboose. He was a member of the California bluegrass band Snakes in the Grass and later led The Sam Pointer Band, a San Francisco-based rock ensemble, before deciding to return to his native Birmingham, where he plays solo acoustic gigs and as part of several other bands and acts.
His skill as an instrumentalist led to prizes won on the guitar and mandolin at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and the Ed Bell Blues Competition, and led to numerous invitations to perform as a session player and sideman.
In addition to his performance schedule, Pointer finds time to share his expertise through teaching students on an ongoing basis.
Pointer’s performance at the library for the Wild & Wonderful Program will include a pleasing repertoire of beloved songs, incorporating his skill with various instruments and musical styles.
The performance is free and open to the public.
Susan Mann, the assistant library director who oversees the Adult Reading program, said people can register for the Adult Summer Reading Program and become eligible to win prizes.
She said for every book read, each participant will have the opportunity to register for a drawing with prizes like gift baskets, movie tickets, Amazon gift cards and more.
The Pell City Public Library is inside the Pell City Municipal Complex building at 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway.