TALLADEGA -- America’s largest Mardi Gras celebration north of Mobile is almost here.
The 24th annual Talladega Mardi Gras Gala is set for Saturday from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the Fox Sports 1 Dome at the Talladega Superspeedway. As of Thursday night, there were still tickets available for $85 per individual, $170 per couple, $680 for a table for eight and an extra $50 for a name reserved table.
As in years past, net proceeds from the evening go to support programming at The Historic Ritz Theatre in Talladega, a 501-c-3 nonprofit organization. Tickets are available at The Ritz, online at www.talladegamardigras.com or at the door.
“Great music, terrific food and folks have a ball with all the auctions and raffles,” Ritz Executive Director George Culver said. “The evening (will be) full of energy, with lots going on.”
Ritz board of directors Chairman Grant Lynch added, “We’re excited about this year’s Mardi Gras Gala. … I wear two hats. First as (Talladega Superspeedway) chair, we’ve hosted this event at (the International Motorsports Hall of Fame) every year since 1997, and it is always one of our most important and fun events.
“As chair of The Ritz board, I always remind people that the Gala is a very important event for The Historic Ritz, because it is our largest annual fundraiser and a primary funding source that helps our ambitious arts education programs with area schools each year.”
In the last two decades, The Ritz has provided educational programs for more than 100,000 school children.
There will be open bars and hors d'oeuvres starting Saturday at 5:45 p.m. and a “Big Easy” inspired meal courtesy of Classic on Noble starting at 6:30. This year’s menu includes raw oysters, Cajun sausage with mustard, maple glazed pecans, homemade pretzels, beer cheese dip, shrimp and andouille sausage gumbo with rice, Mardi Gras salad, catfish and corn, shrimp and grits, fried shrimp with cocktail sauce, Cajun blackened chicken pasta, collard greens, mixed grilled vegetables and cornbread with jalapenos and cheese. For dessert, there will be Charlotte Wesley’s classic bread pudding with lemon sauce.
Music will be courtesy of Mark Lanter’s Bonus Round. According to Culver, Lanter, aka “The Professor,” is “the regular drummer for the popular Black Jacket Symphony, and he promises that his seven-piece group of professional musicians will deliver big time with the best dance songs over five decades, including R&B, pop and rock genres. The band’s featured vocalist is Jackie Young, who Mark says is going to blow the roof off that dome.”
The band is fresh off recent performances at the New Year’s Party at Mountain Brook Country Club and the closing party at the Mercedes Marathon.
There will be three different raffles this year, Culver added. The first is sponsored by the Talladega Rotary Club and will be for a Ruger LCP .380 with a laser site.
The second raffle item is “an exquisite 19th century French sofa in the style of Louis XVI, which a patron donated for the occasion,” according to Culver. “It has a gilt walnut frame, original brass casters and a gold tone-on-tone stripe fabric. Its appraised value is $2,500 … We will have a split the pot raffle this year as well.”
This year’s live auction will kick off with an Alabama football helmet signed by Tua Tagovailoa. The artists live auction will include “local legend and 2018 Governor’s Arts Award recipient Dr. Art Bacon, Troy University instructor and longtime gala painter Russell Everett, plus St. Clair County gallery owner and crowd favorite Nettie Bean,” Culver said. “There “might also (be) a surprise guest artist.”
There will also be about 60 silent auction items, including works by area artists, antiques, collectibles and unique interior pieces.