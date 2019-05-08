SYLACAUGA -- Jay Morten works on the new sidewalk in front of Comer Memorial Library in Sylacauga.
The new sidewalk is part of a streetscape improvement project. The work will be on the North Broadway Avenue block between 3rd and 4th streets, which includes City Hall and the library.
The work is being funded by a $217,000 grant through the Federal Highway Administration Transportation Alternative Program (TAP). The city will pay the balance of the total cost, which is more than $300,000.The grant is an 80-20 match, with federal funds at 80 percent, and local funds covering the remaining 20 percent.