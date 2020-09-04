Shooting Wednesday results in wounded driver, car striking house

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are investigating a shooting into an occupied vehicle Wednesday afternoon that resulted in minor injury to the driver.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the driver told investigators he did not wish to press charges and did not plan on cooperating with the investigation.
According to the incident and offense report, the shooting took place between 6:42 p.m. and 6:46 p.m. near the intersection of 19th and Jemison streets. The driver, a 28-year-old male, and a 20-year-old female passenger were in a dark gray or black 2015 Jeep Patriot.
According to several witnesses, three or four males in a silver vehicle, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, began firing on the Jeep. Thompson said at least one of the witnesses indicated there might have been an exchange of gunfire between the vehicles, but the evidence at the scene did not seem to support this.
According to the passenger, after someone in the silver car started shooting at them, the driver climbed over her and ran out of the vehicle. The vehicle was still in gear at the time, rolled into a ditch and eventually struck a house on the 400 block of Jemison Street.
One of the witnesses recovered a 9 mm handgun at the scene and turned it over to police, Thompson said. At least 21 spent 9 mm shell casings were also recovered at the scene.
The vehicle was empty when officers arrived at the scene, but the female passenger approached them shortly afterward and gave her version of events. Officers contacted the driver at the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center, where he was being treated for a grazing bullet wound to the head. It was there he told police that he would not be pressing charges, Thompson said.
There was only minor damage reported to the house. It was not immediately clear if there was anyone home at the time.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.