Shooting victim recovering at Talladega hospital; investigation continues

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that left one man wounded Tuesday afternoon.
Detective Jeremy Faulkner said the victim, Cameron Gaston, 28, was still in the hospital Wednesday morning but was in stable condition and expected to recover.
The incident leading up to Gaston getting shot took place around 12:15 p.m. at City Court II, where Gaston lives.
Investigators were still trying to determine what led up to the argument Tuesday afternoon. No one else was injured in the incident.
Lt. Jimmy Thompson said Tuesday that Gaston was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in a private vehicle, and that police were notified at the hospital.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.