Shooting in south Talladega County leaves 1 dead

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal shooting on the 200 block of Truitt Road, between Sylacauga and Childersburg.
Michael Emanuel Waites, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Capt. Mike Jones said Saturday that deputies, along with Sylacauga and Childersburg police, responded to a 911 call from an individual reporting a shooting.
The individual responsible has been identified but had not been charged with anything as of Saturday night, Jones said. The suspect was still present at the scene when deputies arrived, Jones added.
Two firearms were recovered from the scene.
Jones said Waites did not live at the residence where he was shot but did live nearby.
“This is still an active investigation, so we’re still asking anybody that knows anything to contact us,” Jones said,
Anyone with information on this incident should call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or or post an anonymous online tip at http://www.talladegasheriff.mattfuller85.com/crime-tip/.