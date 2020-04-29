Shooting in Childersburg leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting late Monday that left one man dead and two individuals wounded on Sadie Lee Drive.
Investigator Kevin Koss said officers responded to a multiple shots fired call around 11:20 p.m., and upon arriving on the scene, discovered 30-year-old Tommy LaDarious Marbury lying in the roadway deceased as a result of a gunshot wound. Officers also found two other individuals who had been shot.
Koss said while the shootings took place in the same general area as a pair of shootings that occurred in the Sadie Lee Homes community March 30 and April 6, the incidents appear to be unrelated.
He added the responding officers received several witness statements, including one from each of the wounded. They were interviewed once they were released from the hospital after having their injuries treated. One victim was treated at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, while the other was treated at UAB.
The incident remains under investigation, and Koss said officers have yet to determine what type of firearm was used.
Koss said anyone with information about the incident should call the department’s investigation line at 256-378-5747.