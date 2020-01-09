Shooting death of Jumar Sims Jr. sparks outpouring of grief

TALLADEGA -- The killing of Jumar Sims Jr., 18, a member of the Talladega High School Class of 2019, prompted an outpouring of grief, sympathy and prayer on social media in Talladega over the last two days.
Sims was found shot to death in a car in Anniston on Wednesday evening. As of Thursday, the investigation into his death remained ongoing.
Among the first posts regarding Sims’ passing came from Jennifer Gunn, a ninth-grade English teacher at THS, who wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, “Y’all PLEASE PLEASE pray for my babies in Talladega. There has been another dead that has swept through their neighborhood. My babies are hurting and with every phone call and text I receive I don’t have any answers. I can barely find words of comfort! Another young life taken... for what? Absolutely Nothing. #thishurts.”
A few hours later, former career tech teacher Kim Mitchell posted “asking for prayer. My heart hurts so much right now. Lost a former student tonight.”
Mitchell said she taught Sims in her family and consumer sciences class last year.
“He was a very bright young man with a lot of potential,” she said. “I only taught him for one year, but it broke my heart when I heard what happened. He could have done anything he set his mind to.
“He could be stubborn, but he always had a whole lot of potential. You will lose people in life, I know that, but it’s always hardest when I lose one of my kids.”
Sims apparently maintained at least two Facebook pages, one under his own name and one as “Jay Savage.” All of the comments cited below are from the latter, and many of them appear to have been posted by people using nicknames as well.
Because The Daily Home cannot verify any of their identities, they are being quoted without direct attribution. The quotes are reproduced here as they are posted, except that the emjois have been removed.
“Dang R.I.P Jumar , I remember being on the bus w you and just laughing at everything!! You were cool af, always soft spoken. You really kept to yourself, you ain’t deserve this. Rest easy,” one of the early posts read.
Another friend wrote, “man i remember them 9th & 10 grade days bruh on tha bus… you was already crackin jokes at 5am my guy… lol on everybodyy!!!! you aint bother a soul dude . you was such good ppl . you didn’t deserve this.”
A third added, “I can’t do this, it keep messing with my mind. He will never be able to call me again and make me laugh. He told me everything… I’ll never be able to tell him how I felt about things again . He will never be here to tell me ‘kaiyah you gone be okay.’ i’ll never hear his jokes again… they took my other half from me . This one hit me .. i’m just so hurt and nobody is here to help me understand ian never felt this…”
A young woman who said she was Sims’ girlfriend said, “this has to be a joke .... i just found out i lost my whole heart… i can’t do this . i’m crying so hard ! i can’t even process this . i’m so heartbroken . i can’t even keep typing .. RIP baby i love you more than life itself … you were the best boyfriend anybody could ask for.”
She added, “i never thought this would happen . but i really appreciate the time i got to spend with you and everything you did for me . you didn’t deserve nothing but the best and if i could’ve given you the world i would i really would . you were so sweet to me . i hope heaven is everything that you dreamed it to be…”
No funeral information was available as of Thursday night.