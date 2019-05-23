PELL CITY — The Pell City School Board officially accepted Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber retirement during a special called meeting this morning.
The announcement came as a surprise to some faculty members who were present. Barber was meeting with staff immediately following the board meeting to tell his employees of the news.
Barber took over as the superintendent of Pell City Schools in 2013. Before being appointed as the superintendent, he served as the Pell City Board of Education assistant superintendent for the past 16 years.
Barber grew up in the Pell City school system and was a 1983 graduate. He was the first former Pell City student to ever apply for the system’s top job.
Barber talked about his grandfather who only made it to the third grade in the local school system before dropping out to work in the cotton mill so the family could survive. That was only a generation ago.
Barber earned his bachelor’s, master’s and EDS degrees from Jacksonville State University. He also has a doctorate in ministry from Temple Baptist Seminary.
Barber has worked in education for 24 years. He started his teaching career as a fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary and then Stemley Elementary.
He was promoted to assistant principal at Drew Middle School in the Talladega County school system, before becoming principal in 1997 at Iola Roberts Elementary in Pell City.
In a 2013 interview by The Daily Home, Barber recalled when he interviewed for the principal job and toured Iola Roberts before accepting the job.
“It was in July and teachers were working on their own time at Iola Roberts,” he said. “The people in the school system are hard-working, caring people.”
He said that made him want to be a part of the Pell City school system.
Barber was promoted to assistant superintendent of the Pell City school system in 2001 and held that position until July 2013 when he took over as superintendent.
Barber’s retirement becomes official on July 1.