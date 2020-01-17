Shocco Springs staff to embark on mission trip to South American country next month (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center staff will be traveling to Ecuador next month to do mission and outreach work for Hacienda El Refugio, a Christian training and retreat center in the city of Calacalí, 18 miles north of Quito, the country’s capital.
Ten employees will make the more than 2,300-mile journey to help with various camp needs from Feb. 3-10.
According to Shocco Springs Executive Director Russell Klinner, the two centers have formed a partnership over the years.
“Our first time to visit was back in 2017, and we’ve tried to go twice a year since,” Klinner said. “Some of their staff have also stayed at Shocco.”
Matt Cowart, Shocco IT director, said some of the work next month will entail moving a tree house across the property.
“We will be doing a lot of different projects utilizing our strengths,” Cowart said. “Our staff has also worked on various projects from building a rope courses to IT work. We will do whatever we can to help, even if it’s just helping them with yard work and land clearing.”
Klinner added summer staff will return to Hacienda El Refugio in August to do more evangelical work, such as helping with area Vacation Bible schools and more.
Founded in 1999, Hacienda El Refugio “facilitates a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ through nature and outdoor adventures,” its website notes.
Shocco has been involved with overseas mission work for several years. Staff members have traveled to multiple countries, including Venezuela, Guatemala and Haiti.
Shocco’s gift shop is selling special T-shirts for $20 to aid with next month’s trip and future missions. They are also available on Shocco’s website for $25.
When asked for advice for others who might be interested in mission work, Shocco staff agreed they “just go -- but to make sure you learn about the area, and you are with a church or organization you can trust.”
Shocco staff who will be traveling to Ecuador include Luke Burkhalter, sales associate; Nick Butler, properties director; Draven Campbell, recreation facilitator; Cowart; Alan Clinkscales, food service staff; Luke Foster, event coordinator; Julio Gonzalez, lodging service director; Klinner; Casey Pearson, assistant recreation director; and Hunter Hurst, recreation facilitator.
To learn more about Shocco Springs, visit, www.shocco.org.
For more information on Hacienda El Refugio go to www.haciendaelrefugio.com/.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.