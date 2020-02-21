Shocco Springs forms partnership with Ecuadorian ministry (photos)

Members of the Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center staff have returned from their recent mission trip to Ecuador.
Ten Shocco staff members conducted various outreach work for Hacienda El Refugio, a Christian training and retreat center in the city of Calacalí, Ecuador, approximately 18 miles north of Quito, the country’s capital.
The employees made the more than 2,300-mile journey to help with various camp needs from Feb. 3-10.
“We flew from Atlanta to Quito,” Matt Cowart, Shocco IT director said. “It was about a five-hour flight. The weather was also really nice while we were there.”
Cowart said the majority of the work entailed moving a tree house across the property.
“It’s a fairly large treehouse, with several cargo nets, platforms and two bridges,” he said. “It is used for small groups and devotionals at the camp.”
Shocco staff completed about 90 percent of the project during their stay.
“We hate that we didn’t get everything finished, but we feel that we left everything in a good spot for the camp to continue with the move and demolition,” he said.
Additionally, other staff members, including Cowart, worked on the community’s IT needs.
According to Shocco Springs staff, the two ministries have formed a partnership over the years. Hacienda El Refugio Director Jim Olsen will be visiting Shocco on Wednesday, Cowart said.
“It’s all about making connections for one common goal, to share the Gospel,” he added.
Luke Burkhalter, Shocco sales associate, said it was his second time visiting Ecuador.
“I really enjoyed meeting the people and being involved,” he said.
Shocco summer staff will return to Hacienda El Refugio on Aug. 3-11 to do more evangelical work, such as helping with area vacation Bible schools, Cowart noted.
Founded in 1999, Hacienda El Refugio “facilitates a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ through nature and outdoor adventures,” its website notes.
Shocco has been involved with overseas mission work for several years. Staff members have traveled to multiple countries, including Venezuela, Guatemala and Haiti.
Shocco staff traveling to Ecuador includedCowart, Burkhalter, Nick Butler, properties director; Draven Campbell, recreation facilitator; Alan Clinkscales, food service staff; Luke Foster, event coordinator; Julio Gonzalez, lodging service director; Russell Klinner, executive director; Casey Pearson, assistant recreation director; and Hunter Hurst, recreation facilitator.
For more information on Hacienda El Refugio go to www.haciendaelrefugio.com/.
