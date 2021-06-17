Shocco Springs completes historic camp

Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center has completed its first-ever summer day camp program for students between the ages of 5 and 12. All of the programming and staffing for the camp was handled in-house, according to a press release.
The camp lasted a week, and available spots filled up very quickly when reservations were announced. The cost to the parents was affordable, and several more children were awarded scholarships to attend though First Bank of Alabama.
“Camp director Blaire Butler and assistant director Jessica Pearson, along with program coordinators Luke Foster and Lydia Lewis, wanted to provide a true camp experience to children who may have never had the opportunity before, and at the same to present the Gospel,” according to the release. “The 59 energetic students enjoyed Bazooka Ball, pavilion climbs, the Wet Willie Water Slide, the ropes course, the pool and aqua park, painting, tie-dying tee-shirts, games, and other fun activities during their time on campus.”
There were 20 volunteer helpers on hand, ranging from 13 to 70.
“I was very emotional watching the children sing praise songs in their worship time each day,” an adult volunteer said. “Knowing that the children were learning about the love of God was worth all the time and effort.”
Camper Emmi Ward is quoted in the release saying, “It was so much fun. When I arrived on Monday morning, I didn’t know anybody, but by lunchtime that day, I had already made so many friends.”
Camper Gabby Rollins added, “I like how the trek leaders are so full of energy. They are super nice and help you if you need anything.”