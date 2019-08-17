ALPINE -- He’s back.
After missing the last two seasons, Sheroderick Smith returns to the sideline as Winterboro High School’s head volleyball coach.
Smith guided the Lady Bulldogs during their historic 2013 season, when they reached the Class 1A state tournament. It marked the first time a school from Talladega County qualified for state.
Smith said he sees similarities in this season’s team and his 2013 squad.
“(Volleyball) has been my most successful sport that I have been able to coach,” said Smith, who is also Winterboro’s boys and girls head basketball coach. “This team almost mirrors talent-wise the team that I had years ago.
“The talent is here, now they need more discipline and structure. I want to thank (former) Coach (Alex) Johnson. This team (under Johnson) won the area tournament on the road at Wadley (last year).
“When I first came in, we won two (area championships). He got our program back to where it needs to be. It is up to me and the girls to get the goals that I am about to set this year.”
Winterboro had a successful 2018 campaign.
The Lady Bulldogs finished 12-11 and the won 1A, Area 6 Tournament. Winterboro fell to Heritage Christian in the first round of the South Super Regional.
Smith hopes to build off last season’s success by bolstering the schedule. The Lady Bulldogs will take on several teams in higher classifications during the regular season. Smith hopes that prepares his team for what it will see in the regionals.
“We are playing Isabella; they are No. 4 in 1A and they were in the state tournament last year,” Smith said. “We are going to be in their tournament.
“I have added Carver and Wetumpka ... Then you have your county, where you have Lincoln University. They have a great program. Then Sylacauga, Talladega and Munford were good as well. Those teams in the county are prepping us for teams outside of the county.
“This team needs to play a juggernaut of a schedule to get prepared for where we want to go.”
Senior Aalani Cook is looking forward to playing opponents outside of the county.
“I am excited to play some big schools this year,” she said. “Every year, we play the same county schools. This year, I am excited to play the bigger schools and some teams that we don’t know.”
Cook said she was elated to have Smith back on the sideline.
“It is exciting. We had him before,” she said. “We already know what to expect. We know that we cannot slack and we cannot be lazy.”
Winterboro returns several players from last season’s team. Smith said it is going to be vital for all 11 of his players to be able to contribute.
Smith has been pleased with what he has seen from several of his players.
“Brianna Jackson had a phenomenal summer for us,” he said. “Maturity has really set into her.
“A’shanti (Vincent), we are looking for more things out of her. She is selfless in some ways, so sometimes she doesn’t want to assert her abilities into the game. We look at it as being confident and we are looking for things like that.
“Nadeeryah Middlebrooks, she is a person that comes off the bench (and) is a player that is similar to Aalani. We have to get her to communicate some more. We like what she brings to the table.
“Carli (Sturdivant) had a good summer for us as well. She is a softball player first, but what she was able to do to help us out this summer was extremely helpful.”
Winterboro opens the season at Wetumpka on Thursday, Aug. 22.