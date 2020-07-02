Sheroderick Smith resigns teaching, coaching duties at Winterboro

ALPINE -- The Sheroderick Smith era is over at Winterboro.
Smith, who spent 13 years as a teacher/coach, resigned Monday. Smith coached nearly every sport at Winterboro.
The veteran coach was the head boys and girls basketball coach. He also coached volleyball and track.
“My time at Winterboro was great,” Smith said. “I was able to accomplish a lot at Winterboro. Ninety percent of my career was at Winterboro. I met a lot of great people and I coached a lot of good players at Winterboro.”
Smith still plans to be in education, but coaching on the varsity level right now is not something that he plans to pursue. Moving on is something Smith has pondered for a while, but he felt the time was now.
“I want to move closer to home for personal reasons,” he said. “The decision I made to leave Winterboro, I made it with prayer. I prayed about something roughly in April, then I had a combination of things that came about over the past four to eight weeks.”
Smith is from the Notasulga area.
“When I look at some personal things that are happening, I have some other job opportunities coming open that I have entertained,” the coach said. “So when everything came together, I said this is probably the right time to make an exit from Winterboro.”
Most of Smith's success came in girls basketball.
Under his leadership, the girls basketball program became one of the top Class 1A programs in the state over the past decade.
Smith won 230 games in 13 seasons at the helm. Last season, Winterboro went 17-8 and fell to Spring Garden in a 1A Northeast sub-regional. He also coached in the North-South game in 2015.
“In girls basketball, we were able to win our first area championship in school history,” he said. “We had four or five scholarship athletes in basketball. I was able to accomplish 230 wins there. I was the all-time winningest coach there. We have five area championships, one Elite Eight appearance, 11 consecutive playoff appearances.”
Smith had success as a volleyball coach. He led the Lady Bulldogs to 50 wins, which included an Elite Eight appearance in 2013.
“I had one scholarship athlete,” he said. “We were the first team in Talladega County history, the first team in Winterboro history, to participate in the state tournament. We were able to win back-to-back area championships. I also got Coach of the Year in volleyball.”
Smith led the boys basketball team to three area titles as well as an Elite Eight appearance in 2019. Last season, the Bulldogs went 15-13 and fell to Spring Garden in a 1A Northeast sub-regional.
“We were able to make the playoffs in eight of the 10 years,” he said. “We made three regional appearances. We won four area championships, and I won three Coach of the Year honors.”
In track and field, Smith had a three-time state triple jump champion in Bacardi McClendon.
One of the things Smith regrets not accomplishing at Winterboro is winning a 1A title.
“My job was to position our programs to win state championships,” he said. “I was never in the business of winning games or area championships.
“Area championships are not the standard, state championships are the standard. That was my goal for every sport that I coached, whether it was track, volleyball, girls basketball or boys basketball. That was my goal as an assistant football coach for seven years there.”
Smith said he appreciates all of the players who played for him during his 13 years at Winterboro.
“They made my time there at Winterboro very enjoyable,” Smith said. “We had a lot of fine moments, we were able to promote Winterboro on a state scale.
“We were able to make girls basketball there relevant, we were able to add to what boys basketball had back in the day … I would like to thank (Superintendent) Dr. (Suzanne) Lacey; my principal, Vickie Ozment, who hired me; and all the rest of the principals that I was able to work with.”