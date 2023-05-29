 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sheriff’s deputies honored by CrimeStoppers organization

Funderburg Deputy of the Year

School Resource Officer Deputy Kenneth Funderburg won the Community Relations Award from the Talladega County Commission.

 By Chris Norwood, Daily Home Staff Writer, cnorwood@dailyhome.com

The Talladega County Commission last week recognized two sheriff’s deputies who have been honored by CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama.

School Resource Officer Deputy Kenneth Funderburg won the Community Relations Award, and Capt. Mike Jones was named “CrimeStopper of the Year.”

Jones Deputy of the Year

Capt. Mike Jones was named ‘CrimeStopper of the Year’ by the Talladega County Commission.