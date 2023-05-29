Sheriff’s deputies honored by CrimeStoppers organization

The Talladega County Commission last week recognized two sheriff’s deputies who have been honored by CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama.
School Resource Officer Deputy Kenneth Funderburg won the Community Relations Award, and Capt. Mike Jones was named “CrimeStopper of the Year.”
Funderburg is the SRO for the Talladega County Schools in Childersburg, and much of the testimonial read to him Monday came from Childersburg police Chief Kevin Koss.
“I I have had the opportunity to work with Deputy Funderburg for the 3 plus years that he has been an SRO,” Koss wrote. “Deputy Funderburg's SRO duties are unique in that he serves four schools: Childersburg High School, Childersburg Middle School, Childersburg Elementary and A. H. Watwood Elementary. During his tenure, I have witnessed Deputy Funderburg interaction and positive influence with the students. Deputy Funderburg has been a mentor to many students and cares about their safety and well-being. He works extensively with school administrators to ensure a safe environment at our schools for faculty, staff, and students. He is also very involved in community events for our students.”
“Deputy Funderburg works well with our police department and fellow deputies to communicate happenings in our schools,” Koss added. “He is always available to provide information about calls and cases to assist officers and investigators in surrounding jurisdictions. Deputy Funderburg truly goes above and beyond the call of duty for his profession and our students."
According to CrimeStoppers executive director Tony Garrett, “The Community Relations Award recognizes Law Enforcement individuals who are instrumental in developing new pathways to peace and reconciliation by demonstrating sustained and long-term commitment to community relations work in his or her community. Deputy Kenneth Funderburg, on behalf of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, we are honored to present you with Talladega County 2022 Community Relations Award.”
In presenting Capt. Jones with his honor, Garrett wrote: “The County of Talladega should be proud of the Officer being acknowledged today. Captain Jones has been our point of contact since the Talladega County Sheriff's Office partnered with CrimeStoppers on June 21, 2021. My staff and I have witnessed the level of professionalism and heart that he places on his badge and position in the Sheriff's Office. Over 40 requests have been sent to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers by Captain Jones concerning unsolved crimes and fugitives at large. Each request was detailed and followed up with a sincere phone call for help. The requests, his attention to detail, and willingness to think outside of the box have led to the solving of numerous cases and arrests.
“The success that we have had with empowering citizens to come forward with information can be attributed to the desire of Captain Jones to make his community better by utilizing every resource at his disposal.”
Also Monday night, the commission:
— Approved the previously tabled bid for highway striping for $469,400 from Ozark Striping Company of Ozark, Ala.
— Approved an agreement with J.M Wood to auction off surplus equipment from the Highway Department for 7 percent of the sales on a guaranteed $311,850 gross sale.
— Appointed Jon Cullimore, Chad Jones, Anthony Williams, Mitch Miller and Billy Atkinson to the Talladega County Industrial Development Board.
— Approved a proclamation acknowledging May as Lupus Awareness Month.
— Announced that county offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
— Announced a cleanup day in Waldo June 5.
— Announced a cleanup day in the Lake Joy Community on June 10.