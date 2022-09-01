 Skip to main content
Sheriff, district attorney talk drug enforcement progress after warrant round up this week

St Clair sheriff teaser
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit has announced more than 20 arrests as part of a warrant roundup earlier this week.

In a news release, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the DEU recently arrested 22 people in connection with various felonies.

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.