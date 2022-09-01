Sheriff, district attorney talk drug enforcement progress after warrant round up this week

The St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit has announced more than 20 arrests as part of a warrant roundup earlier this week.
In a news release, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the DEU recently arrested 22 people in connection with various felonies.
The news comes just a few weeks after the unit arrested three other individuals in connection with drug charges in a similar warrant round up.
Sheriff Billy Murray praised the unit, which has only been in operation a little over a year.
“I am very pleased with its progress and work product,” he said after the announcement. “This latest warrant roundup shows what can happen when we all work together.”
Murray said the unit is a partnership between his office, the St. Clair County District Attorney's Office and every municipal police department in the county. He said agencies participate at the level that they can. Sometimes that means a city having an officer participate in the task force but for others it can be donating a vehicle or even just helping with funding.
When he announced the task force last year, Murray said operates under a board of directors that included himself, St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon and various police chiefs throughout the county. He said all members of the task force are sworn in by him and follow the Sheriff's Office’s policies and procedures. This arrangement is used to avoid jurisdictional issues.
Harmon, for his part, also praised the unit for the round up.
“I think it's a clear statement that they are working,” the district attorney said.
Harmon said that drug related crime is common in modern society and St. Clair County is not immune to that. He said nearly 90 percent of crime in the county has some drug-related element to it.
“The drug enforcement unit is doing their best to take that problem head on,” Harmon said.
The district attorney said the news of the round up is at the same time, bittersweet.
Harmon said he regrets that the county has to deal with illegal drug activity in the first place, but since the need is there, he is glad the DEU is showing it can counter that activity.
“If we have to have a unit such as this, I want the best unit we can get,” Harmon said.
Murray said the unit's success shows what the law enforcement agencies in the county can do when they work together.
“I would say it's definitely beneficial when we all work together,” he said.
