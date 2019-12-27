Sheriff: Deputies find suspect in Wellington burglary using fingerprint tracker

Authorities charged a Weaver man Thursday with burglarizing a Wellington store on Christmas Eve after they found him with the help of a device that tracks fingerprints.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Zachery Deshannon Harris, 24, with third-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said Friday via text message that Harris broke into Bryant’s Grocery on U.S. 431 on Tuesday. Wade said Harris threw a rock through a glass door to let himself inside and rummaged through a cash register, but found no money.
Wade said deputies used an AFIX tracker, a device that classifies fingerprints and compares them to those stored in a national database, to identify Harris.
Wade said deputies have had the device for several years, and have used it to solve numerous cases.
“Normally a fingerprint would have to be sent off to the state for classification and would take months,” Wade said in a text. “With the AFIX tracker, we can do it within minutes.”
After Harris’ arrest, Wade said, he confessed to several other crimes, including a theft case in St. Clair County, the theft of a lawn mower and the theft of several packages that hadn’t yet been reported stolen.
Wade said many of those packages have names and addresses on them, and investigators are working to identify victims.
Harris was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $10,500. Wade said he expects that Harris will face more charges.