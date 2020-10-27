Sharon Moore celebrates, looks back on 35 years at Presbyterian Home

TALLADEGA -- On Monday, Presbyterian Home for Children Director of Transitional Housing Sharon Moore thought she was going to attend a required human resources meeting with lunch in the conference room.
But she wasn’t.
As it turns out, her colleagues at the Presbyterian Home were throwing her a party on the occasion of her 35th anniversary there.
“Her husband, Bobby, was there, and we presented her with a plaque and a gift card,” Presbyterian Home President Doug Marshall said.
Moore’s first day at the Home was Oct. 31, 1985.
“I read an ad in the newspaper looking for a childcare worker,” she explained. At the time, she had just finished an undergraduate degree in social work from Alabama State. She started out teaching basic living skills to eight junior high school age girls.
“There was an academic trophy for the cottage with the best GPA,” she said. “We won that trophy a few times. There were some smart girls in that cottage.”
She was eventually promoted to social worker in the Social Services Department, where she handled case management for the young people at the home. She has stayed in touch with at least one of the young women she worked with in those days, a published author of two books and a mother of two herself.
“She still comes back here to do volunteer work,” Moore said. “She tells me how much of an impact I had on her life, and I tell her how proud I am of her as a young mother and what all she has done with her life.”
She also came into contact with a young man named Motell Foster, who is now an up and coming actor in New York. He has conducted workshops at the Ascension Academy (the school associated with the Presbyterian Home).
In the meantime, Moore continued to work her way up to supervisor and then director of what is now known as the transitional program. It is here that she places one of the great accomplishments of her tenure; teaching young women how to drive.
“I had noticed that there were a lot of young women in their early to mid-20s that didn’t have driver’s licenses,” she said. “If you’re going to be independent, if you’re going to establish yourself in the community, you have to have a car and be able to get around ... So we got a minivan and made it a driver’s ed vehicle.”
A lot has changed over 3 1/2 decades, Moore said.
“The children and young women we’re seeing now are a lot more traumatized,” she said. “Our training is a lot more trauma informed now. We use a program called trust-based relational instruction, which involves building trust first, then empowering them and making sure we do no harm.
“Then we connect, then correct. We have redos here, meaning when you have a meltdown, you can have them go back and look at what they needed to do differently. We want to be in a place where we can communicate and listen when they try and tell us things. Anger is good, the problem is how it is expressed.”
Even after 35 years, Moore said she is not planning to retire.
“I’ve had an impact on a lot of lives and I want to continue to be a difference maker,” she said. “I still hear the stories about the children, grown up now and repeating the things I said to them, talking about the kindness I showed them and how they have been helped.”
Said Marshall, “She’s out there every day on the front line. She is a vital part of the services we provide, why we’re here. We all help her and her team succeed, and they help us succeed with the children and mothers that we help.”