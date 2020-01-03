SHANE DUNAWAY'S WILD CARD NFL PICKS: Vikings won't need miracle against Saints

Wild Card weekend showcases a wild rematch from the 2017 postseason when the Minnesota Vikings face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Gone is former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, the author of the “Minneapolis Miracle” -- a 61-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs on the final play of a 29-24 win over the Saints nearly two years ago.
In his place, Minnesota has Kirk Cousins, who is in the second year of a three-year, $84 million, fully-guaranteed contract.
Cousins gets the benefit of a fully-stocked arsenal of weapons in New Orleans. He’ll have Diggs and a healthy Adam Theilen at receiver to pair with tight end Kyle Rudolph, while running back Dalvin Cook joins him in the backfield.
Even with all that talent, Minnesota has the league’s eighth-best offense in points per game (25.4). Two teams in the NFC rank higher, the San Francisco 49ers (29.9) and the Saints (28.6).
Fortunately for the Vikings, they’ve got a defense that could cause New Orleans plenty of problems if Minnesota can take away the Saints’ best weapon in the passing game, wide receiver Michael Thomas (149 receptions, 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns).
If Thomas can’t get open, it’ll force New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees to beat the purple and gold with the likes of wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., tight end Jared Cook and running back Alvin Kamara, who is second on the team in receptions (81).
Minnesota’s players must ignore speculation that head coach Mike Zimmer could be fired if the team loses, though team owner Zygi Wilf said Friday he intends to retain both Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman.
A win for the Vikings pushes them onward, and Wilf, Spielman, Zimmer, Cousins & Co. will most certainly like that.
Saints fans, coaches and players? Not so much.
Final score: Vikings 34, Saints 28
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Buffalo achieved a 10-win season for the first time this century, a notable accomplishment for a squad that suffered a 17-year hangover from the Music City Miracle.
The Bills return to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons but face a hearty challenge at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Houston boasts balance on offense, with running back Carlos Hyde posting his first 1,000-yard season. Having him to pound the ball into the Bills’ defense frees up room for quarterback Deshaun Watson to work, whether it’s through the air or on the ground.
Final score: Texans 23, Bills 20
Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots
Make no mistake -- Tennessee earned its spot in this postseason. The Titans boast the NFL’s leading rusher in Derrick Henry and a resurgent quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, who continues to prove he got a raw deal in Miami.
That being said, the Patriots have Tom Brady, and while some writers out there are saying this season is his curtain call in New England, I’m not sold on that theory. This man has played in the past three Super Bowls, and unless he gets knocked out by Houston, Baltimore or Kansas City, he can pull off a feat that’s been accomplished by just one man -- Jim Kelly.
Final score: Patriots 27, Titans 23
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles
For Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, it should feel odd to play a game this deep into January, considering the last time he suited up for a playoff game was Jan. 9, 2016, when he led the North Dakota State Bison to an FCS championship by beating Jacksonville State 37-10.
Wentz will quickly realize his last playoff game was a cakewalk compared to the challenge of hosting a Seahawks team that has missed the postseason once in the past eight years.
Seattle already owns a victory over the Eagles this season, and postseason pomp and circumstance doesn’t change the fact Philadelphia is only here because someone had to win the NFC East.
Final score: Seahawks 20, Eagles 13
Last week’s record: 9-7
Overall record: 150-106
Perfect picks: 1
