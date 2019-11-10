It has been a nice little run for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has his squad on top of the NFC for the first time since back when … never mind, I’m not going back to that well, but just know that you know what I mean.
The undefeated 49ers (8-0) will host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
San Francisco has been on fire in Shanahan’s third season, but the Seahawks have a potential MVP candidate in quarterback Russell Wilson, who can make things difficult for the 49ers’ defense.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson has 764 yards rushing and three touchdowns as he quietly climbs the ladder upward to the fringes of top tier play.
Meanwhile, the 49ers are getting solid production from running backs Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman.
For San Francisco to stay unbeaten, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo must not add to his seven interceptions and protect the football. Finding ways to get the ball to tight end George Kittle certainly wouldn’t hurt.
In this division rivalry, there are personal ties to factor in, as 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman should come into this game even more motivated to beat his former teammates and hand Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll a loss.
It’ll be one of the best Monday Night Football matchups fans have gotten in quite some time, and there likely won’t be a black cat there to bring any bad omens for either squad.
In a close contest, I’ll defer to the home team with a better record, even if that team doesn’t have the better passer.
Final score: 49ers 27, Seahawks 20
Best of the rest
Detroit Lions 20, Chicago Bears 14
The Bears easily have the worst quarterback in the NFC North.
Baltimore Ravens 27, Cincinnati Bengals 16
I wonder if Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is having second thoughts about taking this job.
Buffalo Bills 23, Cleveland Browns 17
Remember the intro to “The Drew Carey Show” with the resounding chorus of “Cleveland Rocks?” The Browns do the opposite of that now.
Kansas City Chiefs 30, Tennessee Titans 16
With quarterback Patrick Mahomes back in the fold, the Chiefs are an entirely different beast.
New Orleans Saints 34, Atlanta Falcons 20
If the season keeps trending the way it has been in Atlanta, the Falcons and their fans will be talking about their one win like Bob Uecker talked about the one hit in “Major League.”
New York Giants 24, New York Jets 21
Giants running back Saquon Barkley will power his team to a win in the Battle for the Big Apple (despite being in New Jersey).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29, Arizona Cardinals 21
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will get the best of another Heisman winner today.
Indianapolis Colts 34, Miami Dolphins 13
How long before the Dolphins decide to play musical chairs at quarterback again?
Green Bay Packers 26, Carolina Panthers 20
SuperCam isn’t coming to save this season, so let’s hope the Panthers don’t put too much mileage on running back Christian McCaffrey in what might be a wasted season for the team as a whole.
Los Angeles Rams 23, Pittsburgh Steelers 19
The Rams need to keep pace in their division, but also in the race for a Wild Card playoff spot.
Dallas Cowboys 27, Minnesota Vikings 24
If Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been betting on himself with his contract negotiations, then perhaps now is a good time to cash out and take the win before the house rebounds.
Last week’s record: 8-6
Thursday Twitter Pick record: 3-7
Overall record (through Week 9): 80-55
Perfect picks: 0
