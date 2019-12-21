SHANE DUNAWAY'S WEEK 16 NFL PICKS: Vikings, Packers game could shake up NFC playoff picture

Week 16 of the NFL season essentially is the equivalent to the Monday Night Football season finale.
And what a matchup the football gods have bestowed upon the masses -- an NFC North clash between the Green Bay Packers (11-3) and Minnesota Vikings (10-4) where the outcome boasts plenty of implications when it comes to the conference playoff picture.
A win by Minnesota at home Monday night, combined with losses by the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) and Seattle Seahawks (11-3), would create a four-way tie for the top seed in the NFC and a pair of ties within the NFC North and NFC West divisions.
Long story short, things will be complicated if those hold true, but I’m putting the cart in front of the horse. At least it’s more exciting than the NFC East race right now.
The Vikings’ offense is driven by running back Dalvin Cook, who has amassed 1,135 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in 2019. He’s questionable to play due to a chest injury, but if Cook can go, he could cause problems for the Packers.
Without Cook, Minnesota needs to make quarterback Kirk Cousins earn his money. Fortunately for Cousins, he’ll have the support of the hometown crowd and the security of knowing the Vikings, who are 6-0 at home this season, do an exceptional job of protecting their house.
Packers running back Aaron Jones needs just 170 rushing yards to reach 1,000 on the season, but he may get bottled up by a Vikings’ defense that allows 99 yards a game on the ground.
If Jones can’t contribute, the pressure is on quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ shoulders. He may not have much time to throw against the Vikings, who are tied for ninth in sacks with 41.
That’s not a relaxing thought at all.
Final score: Vikings 30, Packers 23
Best of the rest
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, Houston Texans 23
Even though he has thrown 24 interceptions this season, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has two more games to get to 35 touchdowns and 5,000 yards passing (Winston has 30 and 4,573, respectively).
New England Patriots 20, Buffalo Bills 17
The Patriots will clinch the AFC East with a win today.
San Francisco 49ers 26, Los Angeles Rams 19
Despite injuries on defense, the 49ers must push through a tough division matchup to remain in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC playoffs.
Atlanta Falcons 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 20
A strong finish likely ends speculation concerning Falcon head coach Dan Quinn’s job security.
Baltimore Ravens 27, Cleveland Browns 23
This game will be closer than expected, and the outcome will be determined by an unconventional play -- a somewhat common occurrence when the Browns host the Ravens.
New Orleans Saints 24, Tennessee Titans 21
A loss to the Saints could prove to be the end of what looked like a promising playoff push for Tennessee.
Indianapolis Colts 23, Carolina Panthers 16
Panthers rookie quarterback Will Grier gets his first start, and while the reps may benefit him long term, he’s going to take plenty of lumps.
Miami Dolphins 21, Cincinnati Bengals 17
A win by Miami locks the Bengals in at the top of the draft order in 2020.
New York Jets 17, Pittsburgh Steelers 10
Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has a golden opportunity to stifle his former team’s progress toward a postseason berth.
New York Giants 23, Washington Redskins 14
These teams could be picking back-to-back in the first round of the draft in four months.
Denver Broncos 16, Detroit Lions 13
This contest leaves both fanbases little reason to be excited.
Los Angeles Chargers 28, Oakland Raiders 23
A fifth-straight loss by the Raiders could put head coach Jon Gruden on the hot seat.
Dallas Cowboys 23, Philadelphia Eagles 20
Dallas can clinch the NFC East title with a victory -- the easiest path to the postseason at this point.
Seattle Seahawks 30, Arizona Cardinals 20
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray gets to see the real “12th man” when he visits CenturyLink Field for the first time in his NFL career.
Kansas City Chiefs 24, Chicago Bears 17
This game is a harrowing reminder that the Bears traded up to get Mitchell Trubisky in the 2017 NFL Draft when they could’ve traded back and landed Patrick Mahomes.
Last week’s record: 11-5
Thursday Twitter Pick record: 7-10
Overall record (through Week 14): 130-94
Perfect picks: 1
