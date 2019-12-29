SHANE DUNAWAY'S WEEK 17 NFL PICKS: Sherman, Lynch will clash in renewed NFC West rivalry

For the first time in more than half a decade, the rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks actually means something when the teams clash for the NFC West crown tonight at 7:20 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
The previous entry in their rivalry that actually mattered took place Jan. 19, 2014, when the Seahawks prevented the 49ers from making consecutive trips to the Super Bowl.
One of the most memorable moments came after the contest, which ended with a tipped Colin Kaepernick pass that was intercepted by Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith. The pass was intended for wide receiver Michael Crabtree, who was face-to-face with cornerback Richard Sherman, the founding father of the Legion of Boom.
“Well, I'm the best corner in the game. When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that's the result you're going to get," Sherman shouted at sideline reporter Erin Andrews after the game. "Don't you ever talk about me.”
Crabtree and Kaepernick are long gone now, though only one has faded into obscurity. Sherman finds himself on the other side of the rivalry sporting red and gold.
The nine-year veteran provides leadership for a defense ranked second in yards allowed (4,161) and eighth in points allowed (19.3).
Sherman will face quite a few of his former teammates, but what we didn’t know prior to Tuesday is he won’t just be contending with the likes of quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Tyler Lockett. He might literally run into Beast Mode himself, running back Marshawn Lynch, who signed with the Seahawks after a rash of injuries at the position.
I’m not sure which one I’m looking forward to seeing the most -- a potential Sherman proclamation that the 49ers are the best in the West or Lynch uttering his most famous line to reporters after he’s done being all “All about that action, boss.”
“I’m here so I won’t get fined.”
Final score: 49ers 23, Seahawks 20
Best of the rest
Buffalo Bills 20, New York Jets 17
The Bills could put their feet up and relax knowing they’re the No. 5 seed in the AFC, but entering the postseason with some positive momentum is more important than resting starters.
Cleveland Browns 23, Cincinnati Bengals 16
The Browns will win the Battle of Ohio, but even the most diehard fans of either team likely have their attention focused on the only football team in the state that matters.
Green Bay Packers 27, Detroit Lions 17
Lions quarterback David Blough isn’t just playing for his own fan base -- he’s got some fans wearing black and gold in New Orleans he’ll end up letting down.
Kansas City Chiefs 28, Los Angeles Chargers 19
The Chiefs need a win and a New England loss in order to clinch a first-round bye.
Minnesota Vikings 16, Chicago Bears 13
If the Vikings had a choice in who they faced in the Wild Card round, this battle-hardened bunch would probably pick New Orleans because they’ve beaten them before in recent history.
New England Patriots 38, Miami Dolphins 17
There will be no fluky lateral to give the Dolphins an upset from out of nowhere this season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27, Atlanta Falcons 20
With two interceptions, Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston will join the 30/30 club, but it still won’t be enough to keep the Falcons from finding a way to give this one away.
New Orleans Saints 31, Carolina Panthers 17
None of this abysmal Panthers season can be blamed on running back Christian McCaffrey, who likely will become the third player in NFL history with 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.
Dallas Cowboys 26, Washington Redskins 13
Win or lose, the Cowboys should fire Jason Garrett during the post-game press conference.
Oakland Raiders 10, Denver Broncos 7
The Raiders need a win and pretty much a miracle to make it to the playoffs.
Los Angeles Rams 24, Arizona Cardinals 19
Prior to Rams head coach Sean McVay’s arrival, a 9-7 record would have been something to celebrate.
Philadelphia Eagles 24, New York Giants 17
At least the NFC East winner will have a winning record if the Eagles take care of business today.
Indianapolis Colts 21, Jacksonville Jaguars 17
With conflicting reports released Saturday that Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone may be fired before Black Monday officially starts, what reason does his team really have to play for him … well, besides pride?
Baltimore Ravens 23, Pittsburgh Steelers 14
It says plenty about the Ravens that they can rest some key starters and still potentially put the Steelers out of postseason contention.
Tennessee Titans 26, Houston Texans 20
For the Titans, the best recipe for a postseason appearance requires just one ingredient -- a victory.
Last week’s record: 11-5
Overall record (through Week 16): 141-99
Perfect picks: 1
