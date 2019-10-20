After a few weeks away to focus on plenty of positive happenings in local sports, it’s time to get back to the fun task of picking NFL games in an ever-changing league that becomes even more difficult to follow with every injury, benching and crazy off-the-field event.
One of the biggest matchups in Week 7 features a player returning to his former stomping grounds.
Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas leads his squad into battle against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field today.
Having Thomas certainly is an advantage for the Ravens, who can glean information not only about how to contain Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, but also pick the brain of Thomas for how to attack a Seattle defense that, despite no longer having its “Legion of Boom” feel, has restocked the locker room with talented defenders.
Where Thomas won’t be able to help Baltimore is in dealing with one of the most hostile places to play in the league. He might be able to tell his teammates about the 11 men on the field, but I’m not sure if Thomas can prepare them for the raucous atmosphere that is the 12th man.
Both teams should be ready for the challenges that come with defending mobile passers.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson represents the younger variant of dual-threat quarterbacks -- ones who haven’t taken enough significant hits from veteran defenders to warrant alterations to the reckless manner in which they’ll try to play. The second-year signal caller has thrown for 11 touchdowns in 2019, but he’s been intercepted five times in the past three games combined.
Wilson, on the other hand, remains one of the most accurate mobile passers in the league (72.6 completion percentage and no interceptions) and has a knack for making his rushing plays in a more measured capacity.
He’s not afraid to run it out of bounds and avoid additional wear-and-tear on a 5-foot-11 frame that takes a fair amount of punishment as the season progresses.
Expect Wilson to do enough to keep his team ahead of Baltimore early and the Seahawks’ defense to take advantage of any Jackson miscues.
Final score: Seahawks 30, Ravens 20
Thursday Twitter Pick
Courtesy of a pair of softball picks the past two weeks, I’ve gotten myself on a winning streak with Twitter picks. The Kansas City Chiefs dismantled the Denver Broncos 30-6 despite losing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a knee injury.
Mahomes might miss a few weeks, so the Chiefs will have to see what Matt Moore gives them at quarterback until he returns.
Best of the rest
Los Angeles Rams 34, Atlanta Falcons 27
With Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant set to miss the game, it’s a given Rams quarterback Jared Goff will take plenty of shots downfield in the direction of wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
Buffalo Bills 20, Miami Dolphins 0
Ryan Fitzpatrick? Josh Rosen? A scarecrow? It really doesn’t matter who the Dolphins put in at quarterback because this squad is committed to an 0-16 campaign.
Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Cincinnati Bengals 14
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette should be a must-start for most fantasy owners.
Minnesota Vikings 23, Detroit Lions 20
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will find some room to run all over the Lions.
Green Bay Packers 27, Oaklands Raiders 20
The Packers will win, but Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will continue to shine in his rookie campaign.
Houston Texans 23, Indianapolis Colts 21
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson can put his team a good bit ahead in the AFC South with a victory.
New York Giants 27, Arizona Cardinals 23
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones should best Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in a battle of rookie signal-callers.
San Francisco 49ers 24, Washington Redskins 17
The 49ers aren’t a pretty team with flashy statistics, but they’ve gotten the job done.
Tennessee Titans 20, Los Angeles Chargers 17
This season looks like the end of the road for quarterback Marcus Mariota in a Titans jersey.
New Orleans Saints 17, Chicago Bears 9
I’m sure Saints fans are beyond ready for Drew Brees to come back from injury.
Dallas Cowboys 31, Philadelphia Eagles 20
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott needs to shake off the criticism from the fan base and get back to winning games so he can get paid.
New England Patriots 27, New York Jets 17
Any Jets fans hoping for the start of a winning streak should temper their expectations.
Last week’s record: 8-6
Thursday Twitter Pick record: 2-5
Overall record: 50-43
Perfect picks: 0
Contact Shane Dunaway via email at sdunaway@dailyhome.com or on Twitter @DailyHome_Shane