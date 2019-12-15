SHANE DUNAWAY'S WEEK 15 NFL PICKS: Remember, these Titans are better than expected

Every NFL season, there seems to be several teams that exceed expectations projected by sports media personalities and football preview magazines.
As great as the turnarounds of the San Francisco 49ers (11-2) and Buffalo Bills (9-4) have been for their respective franchises, one might argue the Tennessee Titans (8-5) have made the most significant strides.
Prior to Week 7, Tennessee was 2-4 and had just benched the man who was supposed to be the savior of the franchise, fifth-year quarterback Marcus Mariota, for another former first-round pick, Ryan Tannehill.
Since taking the starting spot, Tannehill has guided the Titans to six wins in seven games. Tennessee has an opportunity to jump ahead in the AFC South race today against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The Texans give up 109.5 yards per game rushing, and that could be beneficial to the Titans if running back Derrick Henry is healthy to play. He’s listed as questionable on the injury report due to a hamstring issue.
With Tannehill in the lineup, Henry’s rushing yardage has skyrocketed. Through the first six games with Mariota leading the way, Henry ran for 414 yards. From Week 7 moving forward, he’s gashed opponents for 827 yards in seven games.
The clearly symbiotic relationship between the former Heisman winner and a quarterback whose completion percentage sits at a staggering 73.4 for the season keeps defenses off-balance. The Texans’ best player on that side of the ball, defensive end JJ Watt, has lost yet another year due to a season-ending injury.
If Henry is a full-go, I could see the Titans grabbing an early lead with their rushing offense. The Texans may not have wide receiver Will Fuller, their best weapon for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Fuller is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.
Houston may be unraveling before our eyes. A week after knocking off the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in Week 13, the Texans lost by two touchdowns (38-24) to the Denver Broncos, a team that will be sitting at home in mid-January.
A win for Tennessee puts the team squarely in the driver’s seat for the division title with two weeks to play -- one of the games a rematch with the Texans.
After this game, Houston may well remember the Titans.
Final: Titans 27, Texans 24
Thursday Twitter Pick
It would be foolish to pick against the Baltimore Ravens from this point forward. Barring a catastrophic injury to a key player, John Harbaugh’s squad may be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in two months.
Also, thanks Ravens for giving me my first perfect pick of 2019 last week against Buffalo.
Best of the rest
New England Patriots 27, Cincinnati Bengals 17
One question for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick -- why cheat by filming the sideline of a team you’re favored to beat by 10.5 points?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, Detroit Lions 21
The Buccaneers can pull to .500 with a victory today.
Green Bay Packers 23, Chicago Bears 17
The Bears will see their playoff hopes come to an end at Lambeau Field.
Kansas City Chiefs 26, Denver Broncos, 19
This feels like one of those four field goal games for Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.
New York Giants 23, Miami Dolphins 20
A win for the Giants ends up being a win for the Dolphins, who’ll be pushed up the draft order if they lose.
Philadelphia Eagles 20, Washington Redskins 14
The Eagles may have plenty of injuries, but that disadvantage will almost always be trumped by the front-office ineptitude of the Redskins.
Seattle Seahawks 31, Carolina Panthers 20
Remember when matchups between these teams were must-see games?
Oakland Raiders 26, Jacksonville Jaguars 20
Head coach Jon Gruden may not get his team to the postseason, but winning out gives the Raiders a winning record and something to build on for next season, wherever they end up playing.
Cleveland Browns 27, Arizona Cardinals 22
This matchup features a pair of dueling Sooner signal-callers.
Minnesota Vikings 24, Los Angeles Chargers 21
Having wide receiver Adam Theilen back should help the Vikings get a win here.
Los Angeles Rams 34, Dallas Cowboys 17
The Rams have the ultimate motivation to beat the brakes off the Cowboys -- the fact they might beat a team that could still end up going to the playoffs over them.
San Francisco 49ers 30, Atlanta Falcons 20
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan gets a chance to outcoach his former boss, Dan Quinn, a feat that doesn’t sound as difficult as one may think.
Buffalo Bills 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
Metaphorically speaking, bet the house on Steven Hauschka booting a game-winner for the Bills.
New Orleans Saints 38, Indianapolis Colts 28
With defensive injuries on both sides, this contest could become a shootout early.
Last week’s record: 10-6
Thursday Twitter Pick record: 7-10
Overall record (through Week 14): 119-89
Perfect picks: 1
