Not to jump back on the backup quarterback turmoil train for the second straight week, but the game I chose to feature has a pair who started the season as understudies and are now trying to keep their respective teams afloat.
The Carolina Panthers will host the Tennessee Titans today at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in a showdown between Panthers backup quarterback Kyle Allen and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who took the job from Marcus Mariota after the latter delivered a stinker of a performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 6.
As much as certain segments of the Panthers fan base have tried to write off injured former league MVP Cam Newton and crown Allen as the savior of the season, they may want to throttle back after Allen’s three-interception performance a week ago against the San Francisco 49ers.
On the other hand, Tannehill is 2-0 as a starter for Tennessee, and at times, when he was with the Miami Dolphins, he showed flashes of how good he could become before injuries derailed his progress.
While Carolina’s defense has done well at putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, Tennessee’s defensive strength is not giving up many points (the Titans average 16.9 points allowed per game to the Panthers’ 26.3).
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey enters the contest slightly banged up, and he might find some resistance when he runs against the Titans, who give up 96.5 yards rushing per game.
These teams aren’t likely to light up the scoreboard, and the difference-maker very well could be which team gets its ground game rolling early.
Allen’s turnovers don’t help matters, either. Before he became an interception machine, he was quite adept at fumbling the ball while he rode McCaffrey’s coattails and the defense’s efforts against inferior competition all the way to victory lane.
The Panthers will suffer a humbling loss at home, and the true fans will start searching phone booths for stylish, fashionable clothing.
If they find it, it means Cam’s taken off his business attire, and he’s ready to reprise the role he knows best.
It’s not a bird or a plane.
It’s SuperCam.
Final score: Titans 19, Panthers 13
Thursday Twitter Pick
The matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals wasn’t exactly a tough riddle to solve. San Francisco is undefeated for a reason, and the Cardinals are not a contender at this stage.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention a former Alabama running back having a breakout performance against a tough 49ers’ defense. Kenyan Drake, practically fresh off the plane from Miami following a trade before the NFL’s trade deadline, rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 52 yards while filling in for an injured David Johnson.
Best of the rest
Houston Texans 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 23
Both teams will put on a good show across the pond, but the Texans will squeak by with the victory.
Buffalo Bills 13, Washington Redskins 9
Don’t tune into this game expecting to see a quarterback clinic.
Minnesota Vikings 27, Kansas City Chiefs 20
If Patrick Mahomes is able to play, then the outcome may be different, but if Matt Moore or Chad Henne, recently activated from injured reserve, start, pencil it in as another loss for the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
New York Jets 20, Miami Dolphins 13
The Dolphins are 0-4 at home, but the Jets are 0-3 in road games. Barring a tie, one of these trends will end.
Philadelphia Eagles 21, Chicago Bears 17
As long as Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stays healthy and out of the grasp of Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack, he’ll do everything in his power to help Philadelphia keep pace in the NFC East race.
Indianapolis Colts 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 19
The Steelers’ running back injuries may cause quarterback Mason Rudolph to have a turbulent night while trying to pilot a one-dimensional offense.
Oakland Raiders 27, Detroit Lions 23
Rookie running back Josh Jacobs could find plenty of room to run against the Lions, who give up 130.7 yards per game on the ground.
Seattle Seahawks 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22
The Seahawks shouldn’t have too much trouble fending off the Buccaneers at home.
Denver Broncos 16, Cleveland Browns 13
Hopefully, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won’t have any more outbursts at the media pool during the postgame presser.
Green Bay Packers 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24
It’s amazing how much of a difference having a capable running back and a fresh face at head coach has made for the Packers.
New England Patriots 24, Baltimore Ravens 21
Don’t count me among the gaggle of sports writers out there who believe the Ravens will dethrone the defending champions.
Dallas Cowboys 28, New York Giants 20
Hopefully, a week off has given the Cowboys time to work on the problem areas because the NFC East is theirs to lose, or win should they play like the team they should be on paper.
Last week’s record: 12-3
Thursday Twitter Pick record: 3-6
Overall record (through Week 8): 72-49
Perfect picks: 0
