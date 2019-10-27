A significant injury to a quarterback or the ineffectiveness of a signal-caller can instantly derail a promising campaign.
Today, we’ll see if the Kansas City Chiefs, who won’t have starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes available, can stay on the tracks while he’s on the mend.
The Chiefs will host the Green Bay Packers, who finally seem to be finding their groove with new head coach Matt LaFleur.
The obvious point of emphasis for unpacking this matchup is Kansas City’s depth chart at quarterback, which features journeyman backup Matt Moore. At times, Moore can be a decent game manager, but more often than not, he’s mediocre at best -- a significant dropoff from the reigning league MVP.
But Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is the closest thing to a true-to-life quarterback whisperer in the league. During his previous stint in Philadelphia, he coaxed quality performances out of the likes of Kevin Kolb, A.J. Feeley and Nick Foles.
He has also found success with a quarterback who missed an extended period of time from the game when he gave Michael Vick the second chance that, ahem, another quarterback out there -- who didn’t commit a felony, mind you -- has been waiting on for almost 2 ½ seasons.
Seriously, the best fit for Colin Kaepernick, in a backup role, is in Kansas City. Who better than Reid to take on a project like that?
I wouldn’t bet on Moore being able to get it done today at Arrowhead Stadium because he’s not the best quarterback for the job. By and large, he is less superior to Mahomes at the position, but he’s also not better than Kaepernick either.
- Moore career stats (596 of 1,003, 59.4%, 46 touchdowns, 36 interceptions, 15-16 as a starter, 0-1 in playoffs)
- Kaepernick career stats (1,011 of 1,692, 59.8%, 72 touchdowns, 30 interceptions, 32-32 as a starter, 4-2 in playoffs)
*NOTE: Rushing yards were not included because Kaepernick’s numbers severely dwarf Moore’s to an almost-embarrassing degree.
If Mahomes misses more time than originally thought, or his knee injury lingers, then Reid would be wise to give another No. 7 a call.
A loss at home against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be the jolt Reid needs to realize the error of his ways.
Final score: Packers 24, Chiefs 20
Thursday Twitter Pick
In the fun frenzy that is the high school football playoff chase locally, my attention was focused so much there that making the pick slipped my mind.
At this point, I’m better off flipping a coin to make my pick then scheduling a Tweet.
Best of the rest
San Francisco 49ers 27, Carolina Panthers 20
Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen’s inability to secure the football could come back to bite them.
Seattle Seahawks 34 Atlanta Falcons 17
More ugly losses on the season only means the “Can Dan” movement gains more momentum.
Buffalo Bills 20, Philadelphia Eagles 17
It’s safe to say Bills head coach Sean McDermott is far exceeding most rational fans’ expectations.
Chicago Bears 24, Los Angeles Chargers 16
The Chargers have inexplicably gone in the tank ever since running back Melvin Gordon ended his holdout.
Detroit Lions 26, New York Giants 23
Despite his team’s record, Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a good season, even if he’s flying under the radar.
Tennessee Titans 17, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10
This is a crossroads-type matchup between teams fighting for a lane on the right path.
Indianapolis Colts 26, Denver Broncos 17
Allow me to officially apologize to Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett for my criticism prior to the season because he’s nearly 5:1 in touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Los Angeles Rams 30, Cincinnati Bengals 13
The Bengals are a close second in the “Tank for Tua” sweepstakes.
New Orleans Saints 34, Arizona Cardinals 10
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes the front office look like geniuses every week he’s on the field.
Jacksonville Jaguars 23, New York Jets 17
With the rise of Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles may end up getting the “Wally Pipp experience.”
New England Patriots 40 Cleveland Browns 27
As long as Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a pulse, New England isn’t losing this game.
Houston Texans 33, Oakland Raiders 24
How long will it take Raiders head coach Jon Gruden to realize leaving the booth might have been a mistake?
Pittsburgh Steelers, 20, Miami Dolphins 3
The Dolphins are so horrible, I imagine fans can’t enjoy the smell of palm trees and ocean breeze over the terrible stench that is the team plane and its cargo returning home from Pittsburgh.
Last week’s record: 11-3
Thursday Twitter Pick record: 2-6
Overall record: 60-46
Perfect picks: 0
