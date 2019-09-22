When the clock strikes midnight on the NFL careers of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the NFL’s void at quarterback will grow even larger.
Some quarterbacks are well past the midnight hour. In fact, if you listen closely, you can hear New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger calling AAA because their carriages turned back into pumpkins.
For fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, the futures of their respective signal-callers, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, look bright.
The Chiefs and Ravens will meet this afternoon.
Both quarterbacks are conductors of high-powered offenses and have seven touchdown passes on the season. Fantasy owners who have either quarterback on their roster should be pleased because this one has the potential for a high volume of scoring.
Even without wide receiver Tyreek Hill available, Mahomes will have plenty of options to throw to, whether it’s wide receiver Sammy Watkins or Travis Kelce, who is probably the best tight end currently playing in the league.
For the Ravens to keep up, they’ll need some output from running back Mark Ingram. That’ll remove some of the burden from Jackson and his primary targets, wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews.
In a shootout between these teams, I must defer to the squad with the better arsenal of weapons and a proven commodity in Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP.
Don’t blink. You might might something special.
Final score: Chiefs 34, Ravens 28
Thursday Twitter Pick
My gut instinct for this game was to go with the Tennessee Titans over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but my brain forgot to inform my gut that Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is far from elite at his position. A quarterback with his mobility -- his only true strength -- shouldn’t be taking nine sacks in a game.
On the opposite end, all appeared to be lost when Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles went down with a broken clavicle in Week 1, but sixth-round draft pick Gardner Minshew is fast becoming a fan favorite while giving Jags fans a glimmer of hope for the season.
Best of the rest
Buffalo Bills 23, Cincinnati Bengals 17
The Bengals can’t run the ball effectively, and that will cause problems against a Bills defense that is limiting opponents to 98.5 yards per game on the ground.
Dallas Cowboys 34, Miami Dolphins 13
The dysfunctional Dolphins will roll out Josh Rosen at quarterback, but the end result will be the same.
Green Bay Packers 24, Denver Broncos 17
Green Bay is 2-0 despite allowing 50 more yards of offense per game than its opponents, while Denver is 0-2 despite outgaining opponents by 57.5 yards per game. Aren’t numbers fun?
Atlanta Falcons 24, Indianapolis Colts 23
The Falcons catch quite a break here with two of the Colts’ better skill players, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and running back Marlon Mack, at 50/50 to play due to injuries.
Minnesota Vikings 26, Oakland Raiders 16
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is averaging almost 6.5 yards per carry, and he should find enough room to run against a banged-up Raiders defense.
New England Patriots 38, New York Jets 0
What’s the over/under for number of quarterbacks to start for the Jets this season? I’d take the over at this point if the line is set at 6.5 or less.
Philadelphia Eagles 27, Detroit Lions 20
The Eagles should be able to shut down Lions running back Kerryon Johnson and put the pressure on quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Arizona Cardinals 23, Carolina Panthers 20
I can think of a far better backup quarterback to put in Kyle Allen’s No. 7 Panthers jersey. His last name rhymes with Pastor Rick.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, New York Giants 17
Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones should play well in a losing effort.
Los Angeles Chargers 30, Houston Texans 20
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, as of right now, is the last quarterback from the 2004 NFL Draft left starting.
San Francisco 49ers 26, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
I’m sure both fan bases are surprised at where their respective teams are at this point in the season.
Seattle Seahawks 24, New Orleans Saints 21
Saints fans are getting an extended dose of what life will one day be like without franchise quarterback Drew Brees.
Los Angeles Rams 28, Cleveland Browns 24
Expect to see plenty of Rams running back Todd Gurley as Los Angeles looks to stay undefeated on the road.
Chicago Bears 17, Washington Redskins 13
Don’t count on this one being a high-scoring affair.
Last week’s record: 9-7
Thursday Twitter pick: 0-3
Overall record: 18-15
Perfect picks: 0
