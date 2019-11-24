I understand in this league that quarterbacks often get too much of the blame when things go wrong and not enough credit when things go right.
That’s the story of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s career. Some fans of America’s Team are too eager to throw this young man out with the bathwater, but when you’re not moving the needle far enough in the postseason, fans tend to be fickle.
For his career with the Cowboys, Prescott has completed 66.4 percent of his passes, but Dallas diehards get more upset about the 33.6 percent he doesn’t complete.
The quickest way for Prescott to silence his critics and throw a wet blanket on the fiery, red-hot haters is by going to Foxboro, Massachusetts, and putting another “L” on the New England Patriots’ resume today.
New England is not easy to score against, as evidenced by the fact the Patriots allow just 10.8 points per game, but that number is severely deflated (worse than the footballs from a few seasons ago) because this squad has played just two teams above .500.
With Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and pretty much the entire wide receiver group somewhere on the injury report this week, that should bode well for the Cowboys because they won’t face the likes of Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett at full strength -- if at all.
As much as this game is a “prove it” moment for the Dak Attack, it’s also the same for Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. A win of this magnitude would ease some of the misgivings when it comes to his continued employment as head coach.
It’s money time for Dak, and it’s earn-your-money time for running back Ezekiel Elliott, who needs to hammer the New England run defense enough to soften up the coverage for wide receiver Amari Cooper.
If Dak walks out of Gillette Stadium with the win, then he better be in Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ office Monday morning spouting lines from the movie “Jerry Maguire.”
Show me the money!
Win, and Jones just might.
Final score: Cowboys 27, Patriots 23
Thursday Twitter pick
I picked the Indianapolis Colts to win over the Houston Texans, but a controversial no-fumble call helped derail my chances of that pick holding true.
While whiffing on an on-the-field call worse than I did on this pick looks bad for the NFL, at least the league kept its streak of controversial Thursday night happenings alive.
Best of the rest
New Orleans Saints 27, Carolina Panthers 17
If Panthers head coach Ron Rivera doesn’t do something soon to prove he doesn’t settle for mediocrity, then Panthers owner David Tepper may be doing some offseason housecleaning.
Atlanta Falcons 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24
Unlike the Panthers, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn can at least recognize a problem area and allow necessary change in order to bring about improvement -- granted, at 1-7 a few weeks ago, the bar wasn’t as difficult to clear.
Buffalo Bills 20, Denver Broncos 17
The Bills may be the winningest team this season without the commensurate star power to match. A side note -- be on the lookout for Talladega native and Broncos pass rusher Ahmad Gooden, who makes his regular-season debut on the main roster today.
Chicago Bears 23, New York Giants 17
At 4-6, a win for the Bears feels like a “too little, too late” effort.
Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Cincinnati Bengals 13
A free piece of advice to Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph: Don’t antagonize opposing players, try to pull their helmets off or attempt to kick them in the groin. To put it in words you understand enough to use in a press conference, it’s “bush league.”
Cleveland Browns 26, Miami Dolphins 17
The Browns will look to move past the ugly incident from last week and pick the bones of a rotting Dolphins team that’s dead in the water.
Oakland Raiders 24, New York Jets 21
In the span of a month, the Raiders have gone from a subpar squad to a contender for the AFC West title.
Seattle Seahawks 24, Philadelphia Eagles 23
With so many banged-up skill position players, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will be feeling the pressure to make things happen on his own.
Detroit Lions 22, Washington Redskins 17
The Redskins average a woeful 12.5 points per game.
Tennessee Titans 21, Jacksonville Jaguars 14
A win for the Titans will keep them alive in both the AFC South race and the wild card chase.
Green Bay Packers 27, San Francisco 49ers 20
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have a spectacular performance in prime time to put the Packers in the driver’s seat for the top seed in the NFC playoff picture.
Last week’s record: 11-3
Thursday Twitter pick record: 3-9
Overall record (through Week 11): 94-68
Perfect picks: 0
