Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and I have a similar mindset.
During his team’s bye week, he professed the second half of the Falcons’ campaign would be a brand new season, and I wish I had one of those after my abysmal 3-10 record picking games a week ago.
Quinn will get a chance to be 2-0 in the second half of the season when his squad travels to Bank of America Stadium to face the Carolina Panthers today.
The Falcons will be missing two key weapons from their offense, running back Devonta Freeman and tight end Austin Hooper. The playing field may be leveled because the Panthers have a pair of injured cornerbacks, Ross Cockrell and Donte Jackson. Cockrell is out for certain due to a quadriceps issue, and Jackson is questionable with hip troubles.
Whenever the Panthers are thin in the secondary, that usually means it’s a feeding frenzy for Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. If Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan can find him open often, it could spell trouble for the Panthers, who don’t have the weapons at wide receiver to stay in a shootout.
What the Panthers do have is an MVP-caliber running back in Christian McCaffrey, who is having to do all the heavy lifting with SuperCam on the shelf.
McCaffrey’s knocking on the door to a 1,000-yard rushing season (989 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven games left in the regular season). He also contributes in the passing game, with 48 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns.
The Falcons haven’t been able to stop much of anybody on defense for most of the season. If they can’t stop McCaffrey and make Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen beat them, then they don’t deserve to win.
Odds are Quinn’s coaches can devise a way to contain McCaffrey just enough to make the Panthers one-dimensional.
Final: Falcons 28, Panthers 21
Thursday Twitter Pick
I took a swing at this pick and missed, unlike Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did when he swung his helmet at Mason Rudolph’s dome Thursday night.
The scene at the end of that game was ugly, and Garrett deserved the indefinite suspension he got. At the same time, Rudolph may want to knock it off when trying to rip off opposing players’ helmets after the play is done. You can’t instigate someone, then play victim.
I would say this is the most embarrassing event to ever take place on an NFL field, but let’s be real -- in three weeks, something outlandish will happen, and we’ll all move on from this.
Best of the rest
Dallas Cowboys 27, Detroit Lions 20
The Cowboys should feed running back Ezekiel Elliott early and often against a Lions’ defense that gives up 129.7 yards per game on the ground.
Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Indianapolis Colts 21
Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles continues to impress me as a man of faith with the character to match.
Buffalo Bills 20, Miami Dolphins 13
The Bills will help the Dolphins get back to doing what they do best -- tanking, though with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent injury, is it even worth it to wave the white flag on the season?
Minnesota Vikings 27, Denver Broncos 17
Despite wide receiver Adam Theilen not being healthy enough to play, I’ve got a feeling his availability won’t impact what should be an easy Vikings’ win.
New Orleans Saints 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20
I can’t imagine the Saints losing back-to-back games against bad division foes.
Washington Redskins 20, New York Jets 17
Whether he’s ready or not, Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins gets his opportunity to show he can be the signal-caller of the future.
Baltimore Ravens 31, Houston Texans 27
Both teams have their quarterback of the future set in stone, and this should be the first of many battles between Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Houston’s Deshaun Watson.
San Francisco 49ers 26, Arizona Cardinals 17
49ers pass rusher Joey Bosa might make things really difficult for fellow rookie and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Oakland Raiders 28, Cincinnati Bengals 18
The Bengals have to venture into The Black Hole at RingCentral Coliseum against a Raiders team that is better than advertised. Coincidentally, a black hole is also where Bengals fans tossed their hopes and dreams for this team and season.
New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 20
It’s safe to say the Patriots could’ve been penciled in as AFC East champions three weeks ago, but a few more wins will clinch it for Tom Brady and his crew.
Los Angeles Rams 29, Chicago Bears 16
A year ago, Rams quarterback Jared Goff’s and Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s stock was a lot higher than where it currently sits.
Kansas City Chiefs 34, Los Angeles Chargers 27
Kansas City needs to pick up the momentum before teams like the Chargers and Raiders close the distance in the AFC West race.
Last week’s record: 3-10
Thursday Twitter Pick record: 3-8
Overall record (through Week 10): 83-65
Perfect picks: 0
