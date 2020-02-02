SHANE DUNAWAY'S SUPER BOWL PICK: Mahomes will show world he's the best when under pressure

The Super Bowl is upon us all, and I’m feeling the pressure.
It’s deserved. I’ve whiffed on every Super Bowl pick I’ve made since Super Bowl XLVIII. My resume picking the biggest game of the season is comparable to the playoff resume of former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis (I’m 0-6, and he was 0-7).
Here’s the part where I take a deep breath and press onward.
This Super Bowl in Miami today, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, is a tough riddle to solve.
As of Thursday evening, the Chiefs were favored by 1.5 points, and considering they have the better quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) and barely have the edge defensively in points per game allowed (19.3 per game to the 49ers’ 19.4), the line was where it should have been.
When it comes to running the ball, neither team has a dominant rusher, but San Francisco has the better committee of backs in Raheem Mostert, Matt Brieda and Tevin Coleman -- all of whom have more than 500 yards rushing.
Mostert led the 49ers in the regular season with 772 yards and eight touchdowns rushing, and he’s had a monster postseason, racking up 278 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in two games.
While the Chiefs haven’t been in a position to run the ball in either of their two playoff games, they have a pair of runners (Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy) to pair with the mobility Mahomes brings to the offense.
Kansas City’s rushing attack ranked 23rd in the league in yardage, but with an efficient passer like Mahomes, a short-yardage catch is just as effective as a run.
When it comes to the passing game, the Chiefs have the better selection of weapons in tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers Sammy Watkins, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. The quartet have combined for 233 receptions, 3,300 yards, 21 touchdowns and 42 receptions of 20-plus yards.
It’ll be interesting to see which wide receiver the 49ers elect to use cornerback Richard Sherman to cover, given the Chiefs have multiple deep threats, but if I had to guess, he’ll be tasked with containing Hill.
Don’t get me wrong. While San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is no Mahomes, he’s proven himself as a capable starter and the right man to lead head coach Kyle Shanahan’s brand of offense.
Much like the 2016 Atlanta Falcons, this 49ers team knows how to spread the wealth, with 13 different players registering a touchdown in the regular season. San Francisco has two big-play threats of its own in tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
The key to this contest will be how each quarterback handles the opposing team’s pressure.
San Francisco’s defense stacked with first-round talent has produced 48 sacks, while Kansas City’s pass rush hasn’t dropped off much since losing Dee Ford to the 49ers in the offseason. The Chiefs have 45 sacks this season.
Mahomes is not fazed by the blitz, going 62 of 92 for 805 yards, seven touchdowns, zero -- yes, zero interceptions -- and four sacks given up when opponents turn up the heat.
Garoppolo’s stat line is nowhere near as impressive in the same situation -- 115 of 175 for 1,389 yards, nine touchdowns, seven interceptions and 16 sacks given up when under duress.
Synopsis: Jimmy G don’t want that smoke.
As for a potential 28-3 scenario for Shanahan, the offensive coordinator for the 2016 Falcons squad that blew a commanding lead to the Patriots before losing in overtime in Super Bowl LI?
He doesn’t want that smoke … again.
Final: Chiefs 38, 49ers 31
Last week’s record: 2-0
Overall record: 156-110
Perfect picks: 1
