It appears New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s career has come full-circle.
Exactly 17 years ago today, the face of the Patriots’ franchise took his team to the first of five Super Bowl titles with a 20-17 victory over the then-St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.
Well, technically, he rode a strong New England defense and the leg of Adam Vinatieri to the first one, but that’s just one not-so-humble man’s opinion.
Plenty has changed in 17 years. The Rams now call Los Angeles home, but their offense is perhaps even more explosive than the one engineered by Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. And despite the cries from New Orleans Saints fans about how the Rams got this opportunity, Los Angeles deserves to be in Atlanta, a reality that brings joy to fans of the other three teams in the NFC South.
The current iteration of the Rams features a ton of youth across the board, with most of the offensive skill players and defensive standouts on the right side of 30. That’s not to say Los Angeles is without veteran leadership, though. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth (37) anchors the offensive line and protects the blindside for quarterback Jared Goff, while defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (32) brings nine years of experience on the other side of the trenches.
When these teams met in Super Bowl XXXVI, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas had the Rams favored by 14 points. In tonight’s game, New England, by virtue of having played in three of the past four Super Bowls, is a 2.5-point favorite. I’m not encouraging anyone to actually bet on this contest so much as I’m providing historical context.
Georgia fans may be prompted to cheer in most instances either team runs the ball because both Patriots running back Sony Michel and Rams running back Todd Gurley II played for the Bulldogs not so long ago.
Los Angeles has an incredible defense, especially with cornerback Aqib Talib healthy so there’s not so much pressure on Marcus Peters, but New England is no stranger to playing against a tough defense. Four years ago, Brady bested the Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX for his fourth Lombardi Trophy.
Unless Rams defensive tackle and likely Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald completely takes over the game, Brady will have time to throw. On the other side, I don’t see Goff getting rattled in his first Super Bowl appearance.
Much like the previous two Super Bowls, this contest is primed to be an offensive shootout, so be on the lookout for highlight-reel catches, shifty running and a pair of quarterbacks who should bring their best game on the biggest stage.
If the contest is as close as the line projects it to be, both teams have capable kickers. New England kicker Stephen Gostkowski brings reliability and accuracy, while Los Angeles kicker Greg Zuerlein’s leg might be part-Howitzer. He’s bound to break the NFL record for longest field goal, and if put in that situation, he very well could do it tonight.
Don’t go into this game thinking you’ll see a “28-3” or a “Philly, Philly” type moment. This game will be as much a chess match as it was 17 years ago, only the Rams have a different mastermind, head coach Sean McVay, moving the pieces.
Your move, Brady.
Final score: Rams 41, Patriots 34
Last week’s record: 1-1
Overall record (through Championship weekend): 158-108
Perfect picks: 1