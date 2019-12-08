Something must give in today’s battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
The Chiefs enter the contest with an offense producing 29 points per game -- good for third in the league. Meanwhile, the Patriots have the top-ranked defense when it comes to points allowed (12.1 per game).
One area where the Patriots seem to struggle is shutting down mobile quarterbacks. New England’s two losses have come against Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Houston’s Deshaun Watson.
Both are emerging as elite-level quarterbacks in the NFL, but neither are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who already has one NFL MVP award in his trophy case.
With running back Damien Williams out due to a rib injury, things might get a bit Shady. If LeSean McCoy can find some holes to run through, it’ll be a big benefit for Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce if he can find space behind the linebackers to work.
New England quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t have a daunting defense staring at him from across the line of scrimmage this week, so every Chiefs’ possession must be treated as a valuable opportunity.
This one should be closer than anticipated, but odds are the Chiefs become the third team to leave New England with a “W.”
Final score: Chiefs 26, Patriots 23
Thursday Twitter Pick
Dallas lost, head coach Jason Garrett somehow hasn’t lost his job yet and I should have taken my reluctance to pick the Cowboys as intuition.
Best of the rest
Atlanta Falcons 26, Carolina Panthers 20
Carolina owner David Tepper didn’t let Riverboat Ron go down with a ship that is sinking fast.
Baltimore Ravens 24, Buffalo Bills 17
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having a great season in his second year, but he is several laps behind Baltimore’s Jackson.
Cleveland Browns 23, Cincinnati Bengals 16
Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may be rethinking the trade to Cleveland given that he’s living in fellow LSU alum Jarvis Landry’s shadow.
Green Bay Packers 31, Washington Redskins 14
How does Redskins general manager Bruce Allen still have a job after a decade of substandard results?
Minnesota Vikings 28, Detroit Lions 17
Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook has rushed for 1,046 yards and has four more games to add to that total.
New Orleans Saints 24, San Francisco 49ers 21
The 49ers have a strong defense, but having to prepare for multiple quarterbacks could create opportunities for the Saints.
Miami Dolphins 23, New York Jets 20
It’s crazy to think the Dolphins, once seemingly in “Tank for Tua” mode, could win a few more games this season and still end up with a shot at drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should he declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27, Indianapolis Colts 22
The sun is beginning to officially set on Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri’s long and storied career.
Houston Texans 28, Denver Broncos 13
Watson puts his team one game closer to clinching the AFC South title with a win.
Jacksonville Jaguars 17, Los Angeles Chargers 17
A tie would be a fitting way to end a game between struggling teams.
Tennessee Titans 24, Oakland Raiders 17
Usually a great running back opens up windows for a good quarterback to thrive, but the opposite holds true for Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose efficient passing has softened defenses for running back Derrick Henry.
Arizona Cardinals 20, Pittsburgh Steelers 13
Not having wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster means bad juju for the Steelers, who desperately need a win to stay in the AFC Wild Card race.
Los Angeles Rams 23, Seattle Seahawks 20
Regardless of the outcome, these rivals must ensure they have something left in the tank for the remaining slate of regular-season games.
Philadelphia Eagles 29, New York Giants 16
The Eagles as a whole need to step up and decide if they want to be the team that can win the NFC East, even if no one seems to want to win it at this point.
Last week’s record: 8-8
Thursday Twitter Pick record: 6-10
Overall record (through Week 13): 109-83
Perfect picks: 0
Contact Shane Dunaway via email at sdunaway@dailyhome.com or on Twitter @DailyHome_Shane.